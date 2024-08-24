One Michigan football player who will determine the Wolverines' CFP fate
Michigan lost some huge pieces from its national championship offense. The Wolverines not only lost J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, a guy who went 27-1 as a starter, but they are lost Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson, and the entire O-line. Corum, Wilson, and Johnson made up for 41 of the team's touchdowns in 2023.
However, the cupboard isn't bare in Ann Arbor. Michigan does return some electric players who will make an impact on the field. Not only will the Wolverines have arguably the best tight end in the country in junior Colston Loveland, but Michigan also brings back Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris at wide receiver.
While those pass catchers will make an impact on the Michigan offense, the player who could ultimately dictate what the Wolverines do in 2024 is senior running back Donovan Edwards. The West Bloomfield product had a down year in '23 by his standards. He rushed for 497 yards but was fourth on the team in receiving with 249 yards through the air. Edwards decided to come back and become the starting running back in place for Corum who is now in the NFL.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman named Edwards as one of 10 players who could impact the College Football Playoff race in 2024.
He was spectacular two years ago, running all over Ohio State in Columbus, breaking that game open, and he was great in the national title game, ripping Washington for a pair of 40-plus-yard TD runs. But for the most part last season, he didn’t look like his old self, coming off a torn patellar tendon from the previous year, running 119 times for 497 yards with five touchdowns to go with 30 catches for 249 yards. Edwards had only two other runs of 20-plus yards in the Wolverines’ other 14 games combined. Now, with Blake Corum gone, as the Wolverines break in a new QB and an entirely new O-line, they need the 6-1, 212-pound Edwards to take over and look like a Heisman contender if they hope to stay in the top 10.- Bruce Feldman (The Athletic)
Michigan has relied on its ground attack since it became a playoff contender in 2021. Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum led the way for Michigan in 2021-2023 and now it's Edwards' turn. The senior has gone from being overly confident to being a humble player who has insisted he wants to do whatever he can for the team to win in 2024. Edwards doesn't want to take it all on by himself, he wants his fellow teammates to eat as well.
The Wolverines haven't been shy in saying they need to get the ball into Edwards' hands this season. Not only will Michigan fans see him line up as the running back, but you can expect to see Edwards play some slot as well and get some action that way. Getting Edwards into open field will be the key for Michigan.
