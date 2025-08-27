Even a national championship couldn't save Ohio State from Michigan's shadow
Despite coming off an impressive national championship run, Ohio State enters the 2025 college football season not with celebration, but with scrutiny. As the Buckeyes prepare for their high-stakes opener against Texas, a media firestorm has erupted over a reported ban involving Barstool Sports founder and outspoken Michigan alum Dave Portnoy.
On Monday, Front Office Sports reported that Ohio State barred Portnoy from entering the stadium for the weekend's matchup in Columbus. Portnoy, who recently signed with FOX Sports as part of its Big Noon Kickoff team, was expected to appear on-site as part of the network's coverage. According to the report, Ohio State made the call to keep him out of the stadium.
Athletic director Ross Bjork quickly responded, denying that the university was behind the ban and claiming the decision came from FOX. But Portnoy pushed back, accusing Ohio State of not only banning him but also preventing Barstool from hosting a pregame show on campus.
Regardless of who made the call, the damage was done. The move sparked backlash on social media, with fans and commentators labeling it "soft" — a word that has become all too familiar around the Buckeye program.
This latest controversy comes on the heels of another PR misstep last year, when an Ohio lawmaker attempted to introduce legislation banning flag planting after Michigan's upset win in Columbus last season. That proposal, too, was widely mocked and only added to the growing perception that Ohio State has lost its edge.
The irony is hard to miss: the reigning national champions have become a national punchline. For a program once known for toughness and dominance in the Big Ten, this is certainly unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory.
What makes it worse is that many believe last season's championship — described by most Ohio State fans as the most impressive in history — has done little to shift the broader narrative. Michigan's recent dominance in "The Game" has cast a long shadow, with the Wolverines winning four straight since 2021 and owning the mental edge in the rivalry.
Some Buckeye fans admit it themselves: the offseason conversation hasn't been about the trophy — it's been about Michigan. That alone says a lot about where the program stands.
With the season now just days away, Ohio State is again one of the most talked-about teams in college football. But not because of its talent, its title, or its championship aspirations in 2025. The focus is squarely on its perceived lack of toughness — a storyline fueled almost entirely by the rivalry that continues to define the football program in Columbus.
Anyone who thinks The Game has lost meaning in today's playoff-driven era should think again. If anything, it matters more than ever. Even a national championship can't drown out the noise when you lose in November — especially to Michigan.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -