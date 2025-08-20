Savion Hiter's adviser and mentor calls out "nasty adults" after commitment comments
Michigan has been in the news since yesterday after landing the top running back in the 2026 class. Head Coach Sherrone Moore and running backs coach Tony Alford put all their eggs in the basket of five-star Savion Hiter, a Virginia-based running back who has been the top-rated running back in the 2026 class wire to wire. This remarkable achievement is particularly noteworthy given the intense competition among college programs striving for elite talent.
That is an unheard-of thing in the running back arena, as that position can fluctuate with the ebbs and flows of seasons and players hitting career games and years. Securing Hiter not only strengthens Michigan's recruiting class but also sets a significant precedent for the program's future ambitions on the field. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how this decision impacts the upcoming seasons. However, some fans, rival fans clearly, are taking to social media to attack Hiter and his decision, along with attacking Michigan as a program. Savion's mentor and advisor, Adam McCann, took to social media to call out some of those immature adults.
McCann nailed it by calling those adults "nasty". The decision of a 17-year-old high school kid should not affect you as an adult to the point that you attack him, his family, and his program of choice. Social media has empowered armchair quarterbacks and couch potatoes who never played the game to spout off about what they think is best for a young kid and his future. Kudos to McCann for defending his young mentee against these "adults".
