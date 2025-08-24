Bryce Underwood raises eyebrows with an extremely confident proclamation
Twice, Michigan has landed the top-rated player in a recruiting class. Rashan Gary was the first, and Bryce Underwood became the second last year. Gary had a decent career in Ann Arbor. He did not meet some of the lofty expectations that were placed upon him, but he parlayed it into a first-round NFL Draft selection and has had a promising career with the Green Bay Packers so far. The expectations placed upon Underwood may be even higher than those Gary came to school with.
By virtue of the position, more is expected of Underwood. After a debacle at the quarterback position all of last year, Michigan fans are clamoring for elite quarterback play. They are salivating at the thought of Underwood dropping back and unleashing 50-yard bombs to receivers downfield. The Michigan coaching staff has said repeatedly that the pass option will be more balanced this year than it has been in recent years. The Wolverines still have a monster running attack with Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes, but I expect Underwood to be able to air it out some. For what it is worth, Underwood does not seem to lack confidence in his ability, as he explained bluntly to former Michigan Wolverine Jake Butt.
It is a scary proposition to bank so much of your program's success on the arm of an 18-year-old kid, but Underwood could be the exception here. He is big and strong, fast and able to elude rushers, and has a cannon of an arm. If he can slow the game down mentally and take the plays the defense gives him, he could be truly special, and Michigan could be a surprise team in the Big Ten and nationally in the 2025-2026 season.
MORE: Bryce Underwood's NIL payments revealed, trails Carson Beck, tied with Drew Allar
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -