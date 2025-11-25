Michigan football continues to own the biggest upsets in the history of 'The Game'
In one of the most historic rivalries in college sports, Michigan vs. Ohio State, there have been a handful of upsets in the history of ‘The Game.’ When you look at the biggest upsets in history, one thing remains consistent: the Wolverines are the ones pulling off the upset.
The History
Big Noon Kickoff on FOX posted a graphic on Instagram on Tuesday morning featuring the biggest upsets in the history of ‘The Game.’
The top four spots all belonged to Michigan. A season ago was the biggest upset in history, when UofM overcame a 20.5 point spread and took down the Buckeyes 13-10, shocking the college football world.
In 1996, the Wolverines were 17-point underdogs and came away with a 13-9 victory over the No. 2 Buckeyes. Michigan also took down OSU in 2022 and 1995 while being nine-point dogs.
On this current four-game winning streak over Ohio State, Michigan has been the underdog in three of those matchups.
Looking at 2025
Now, in the 2025 edition of Michigan-Ohio State, the Wolverines are in familiar territory. The betting line for this weekend has the Maize and Blue as roughly 9.5-point underdogs.
So can Michigan add to its list of impressive upsets? I think so. Coming off one of its most complete performances of the season last week against Maryland, there is hope in Ann Arbor. It could just be that we are seeing the Wolverine's peak at the right time.
If the Wolverines do fall short, I cannot see this being a blowout, and the 9.5-point spread seems too big. Ohio State has a slow-paced offense and has truly had one of the easiest Big Ten schedules, avoiding Oregon, USC and Indiana. They have not been tested yet in conference action.
Michigan has also looked way better at home than on the road, and the connection between the freshmen duo of Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh is encouraging.
The Conclusion
This game will be close, and Michigan will have a chance to add to history. It is two impressive defensive units, with an OSU offense that is slow and a Michigan offense that can move the ball, but struggles to finish drives.
There should be a lot of optimism among UofM fans that the Wolverines can once again shock the world of college football.
