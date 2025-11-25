Wolverine Digest

Michigan football continues to own the biggest upsets in the history of 'The Game'

Michigan holds the top four upsets in ‘The Game,’ and enters 2025 as another sizable underdog with history on its side.

Justice Steiner

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs as lineman Trente Jones (53) blocks vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michohio 112622 Kd 7733
Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs as lineman Trente Jones (53) blocks vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michohio 112622 Kd 7733 / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

In one of the most historic rivalries in college sports, Michigan vs. Ohio State, there have been a handful of upsets in the history of ‘The Game.’ When you look at the biggest upsets in history, one thing remains consistent: the Wolverines are the ones pulling off the upset.

The History

Big Noon Kickoff on FOX posted a graphic on Instagram on Tuesday morning featuring the biggest upsets in the history of ‘The Game.’

The top four spots all belonged to Michigan. A season ago was the biggest upset in history, when UofM overcame a 20.5 point spread and took down the Buckeyes 13-10, shocking the college football world.

In 1996, the Wolverines were 17-point underdogs and came away with a 13-9 victory over the No. 2 Buckeyes. Michigan also took down OSU in 2022 and 1995 while being nine-point dogs. 

On this current four-game winning streak over Ohio State, Michigan has been the underdog in three of those matchups. 

Looking at 2025

Now, in the 2025 edition of Michigan-Ohio State, the Wolverines are in familiar territory. The betting line for this weekend has the Maize and Blue as roughly 9.5-point underdogs. 

So can Michigan add to its list of impressive upsets? I think so. Coming off one of its most complete performances of the season last week against Maryland, there is hope in Ann Arbor. It could just be that we are seeing the Wolverine's peak at the right time.

Andrew Marsh
Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) catches a pass for a touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive back La'Khi Roland (27) defends during the first quarter at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If the Wolverines do fall short, I cannot see this being a blowout, and the 9.5-point spread seems too big. Ohio State has a slow-paced offense and has truly had one of the easiest Big Ten schedules, avoiding Oregon, USC and Indiana. They have not been tested yet in conference action.

Michigan has also looked way better at home than on the road, and the connection between the freshmen duo of Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh is encouraging.

The Conclusion 

This game will be close, and Michigan will have a chance to add to history. It is two impressive defensive units, with an OSU offense that is slow and a Michigan offense that can move the ball, but struggles to finish drives.

There should be a lot of optimism among UofM fans that the Wolverines can once again shock the world of college football.

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI Empty heading

Published
Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

Home/Football