Former Dallas Cowboy offers not-so-subtle reaction to George Pickens trade
News broke on Wednesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys had traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The news obviously came with strong reactions on social media, including a reaction from former Cowboys DB Jourdan Lewis.
Lewis, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a massive three-year, $30 million deal during the offseason, made it clear that he was happy to avoid being teammates with Pickens in Dallas.
During the 2024 season, Lewis and Pickens got into a slight altercation during the Week 5 matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers. As the game was nearing its end, Lewis recovered a Pittsburgh fumble and proceeded to say something to Pickens. In response, Pickens grabbed Lewis by the facemask and pulled him to the ground. Lewis would ultimately receive an $11,255 fine from the NFL for taunting, while Pickens received a $10,230 fine for grabbing Lewis by the facemask.
Walking to the locker room after the win, Lewis made his opinion of Pickens clear. "Pittsburgh needs a receiver," Lewis said. "George Pickens is weak."
Lewis was a four-year letterman at the University of Michigan, appearing in 48 games and making 30 starts at cornerback. He's Michigan's all-time career leader in pass breakups (45), and accounted for 133 tackles, one sack, and six interceptions during his four seasons in Ann Arbor.
