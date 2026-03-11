Former Michigan Coach Chris Partridge to Sue the University of Michigan

Seattle Seahawks coach and former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge is suing the University of Michigan, according to a report from ESPN's Dan Wetzel.

In Wetzel's report, Partridge sued the University of Michigan, board of trustees, and Warde Manuel [Michigan's Athletic Director] in Federal Court on Wednesday.

Partridge was fired back in 2023 on November 17, and is hoping to further clear his name of any wrongdoing. Michigan fired Partridge after reports claimed that he 'destroyed evidence' and told an unnamed athlete to 'not be forthright with information' when speaking to the NCAA during the investigation.

"A Michigan football player approached Partridge, told him he was nervous about his upcoming interview with the NCAA, and asked for advice," the lawsuit says. "Partridge ... advised him to speak with his parents about getting a lawyer and to just be honest with the NCAA."

In 2025, the NCAA Committee of Infractions met with Partridge regarding three alleged violations, including a failure to cooperate charge. But he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

However, Partridge would like to continue coaching and get back into the collegiate level with a goal of becoming a college football head coach. He hopes that the full truth will come out from this lawsuit.

"I always believe that the truth will eventually come out," Partridge told ESPN. "I went all the way through the process with the NCAA and the truth prevailed. And I feel I have to go all the way through the process with Michigan for the truth with Michigan to prevail.

"My passion is to be a head college coach. That has always been a dream of mine. I'm not going to give up on that just because other people made bad decisions."

The lawsuit also talked about how if AD Manuel had proper oversight of the program -- Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stalions -- none of this would have occurred. Plus, he believes Manuel's immediate firing of Partridge isn't consistent with how Manuel has handled other staff members, such as Sherrone Moore.

Partridge was in his sixth season overall with Michigan and his second stint. He originally came to Ann Arbor to serve as the Director of Player Personnel. He was promoted in 2016 to serve as the team's Special Teams Coordinator — while coaching both the safeties and linebackers in that time.

He left Michigan to coach at Ole Miss before returning to Ann Arbor in 2023. He was serving as Michigan's linebackers coach. He is now with the Seattle Seahawks, coaching their linebackers, and is coming off of a Super Bowl title.