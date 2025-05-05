Social media has mixed reactions to Michigan football suspending Sherrone Moore for two games
The wheels are starting to turn in the Connor Stalions' advanced scouting case. On Monday, ESPN's Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel were the first to report that the University of Michigan was going to self-impose a two-game suspension on head coach Sherrone Moore.
In 2023, when the news broke on Stalions' sign-stealing scheme, Moore was the offensive coordinator. The allegations surrounding Moore was that he deleted a thread of 52 text messages to Stalions. Back in August of 2024, Moore couldn't talk about the allegations surrounding him, but he hinted there was nothing behind the text messages.
"I'll just say this... I look forward to them being released. And that's it," said Moore last August.
In an August 2024 Notice of Allegations, the NCAA cited Michigan for 11 violations, six of which were deemed Level I, or the most serious. The school and the NCAA are working toward a resolution.
The expected games Moore will have to miss will come in Week 3 and Week 4 against Central Michigan and away at Nebraska. That's important because that would mean Moore would be available to coach in Week 2 when Michigan travels to Norman to take on Oklahoma -- Moore's alma mater.
Following the news on Monday, here's what social media thought of Moore's suspension.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football NFL rookies poised to start Year 1
ESPN analyst details two positions Michigan football needs to upgrade to help Bryce Underwood in Year 1
NFL Exec. gives brutal assessment of Minnesota Vikings' QB J.J. McCarthy
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson