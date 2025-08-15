Former Michigan coach cleared in NCAA sign-stealing investigation
Chris Partridge, the former Michigan linebackers coach, has been officially cleared in connection with the NCAA's sign-stealing investigation. Partridge, who returned to the program ahead of the 2023 season, was initially accused of both having knowledge of the scheme and destroying evidence tied to the scheme ran by former staffer Connor Stalions, who orchestrated the operation. As a result, Partridge was fired in November 2023. He later released a statement denying any wrongdoing.
Now, more than a year after his dismissal, Partridge has been exonerated. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the NCAA found no evidence linking him to the scandal in any capacity.
The broader investigation led to significant penalties for the Michigan program. The University is facing a substantial fine—reportedly upwards of $20 million—while current head coach Sherrone Moore will serve a one-game suspension in 2026, in addition to a previously self-imposed two-game suspension in 2024. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause penalty for failing to cooperate with the investigation and for lack of oversight with his program, and Connor Stalions was issued an 8-year show-cause for orchestrating the sign-stealing scheme.
