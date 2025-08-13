ESPN believes one Michigan football player is in store for a sophomore breakout season
Some sophomores, who burst onto the scene during their freshman season, can be known to have sophomore slumps. But there are also freshmen who came on late in 2024, who are expected to take major leaps in 2025. ESPN came out with 11 of those sophomores who are in store for a breakout season.
One of which is Michigan RB Jordan Marshall. The former Mr. Ohio RB battled injuries last season, and was stuck behind both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. But after neither Mullings nor Edwards could play in the ReliaQuest Bowl -- Michigan asked Marshall to step up. And step up he did. It was a career day for the freshman, getting 23 carries for 100 yards and earning the MVP Award.
"We got a taste of what Marshall brings to the table at the ReliaQuest Bowl. The No. 7 back in the 2024 ESPN 300, he went for 100 yards on 23 carries in the first and only start of his young career. The former Ohio Mr. Football will team up with Alabama transfer Justice Haynes in the Wolverines backfield. Early in preseason camp, it appears the reps will be shared, with Haynes as 1a and Marshall 1b. Marshall is elusive in tight quarters, fast in the open field and powerful on contact with a low center of gravity. He boasted the top verified shuttle (5-10-5) out of high school with 4.1 seconds, which would have been second among running backs at this year's NFL combine."
Marshall isn't alone, but that's always the case when it comes to Michigan. The Wolverines always use two ball carriers to propel the run game, and in 2025, Marshall is joined by former Alabama RB Justice Haynes. Recently, Marshall said he and Haynes were complete backs and could carry the load.
"I don't know how much different we are. We're both complete backs," said Marshall. "We balance from pass pro, to catching the ball, to running the ball.
"I don't know how much different we are. We're pretty physical, both of us. We like to make people miss. We like to talk a little smack.
"It's been fun just learning from him and learning from his game and picking up on some moves, some things he does, some things off the field, how he prepares. That's something that I really look up to is just how he prepares, how he gets his body right and something that I can be better at and I'm trying to take that from his game and learn from him in that aspect."
