Former Michigan defensive coach lands with new school

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, former Michigan football defensive coach, George Helow, will be going out West for his next coaching stop. Helow has been hired at Colorado to coach alongside Deion Sanders as a Senior Defensive Coach.
Helow coached in Ann Arbor for two seasons. He coached the Michigan linebackers in 2021 and 2022. The Wolverines were solid under Helow, but Jim Harbaugh and Helow mutually agreed to part ways following the 2022 season and the Wolverines brought back Chris Partridge to coach the linebackers.
Helow was a 'free agent' in 2023, but signed with Alabama shortly before the Crimson Tide faced Michigan in the Rose Bowl. The move caused some eye raises from the Michigan fanbase after Saban hired the former Wolverines' defenisve coach.
Helow spent some time at Colorado State from 2016-2019 and is familiar with the Colorado area. He has now coached under Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban, and will now be under Deion Sanders -- three legendary people. Sanders has brought some life back to the Buffs' community, but Colorado didn't live up to the early hype last season and a lot had to do with its defense. Helow will try to get the Colorado defense up to par in 2024.
