Wolverine Digest

Predicting every Big Ten football team's record in 2024

After closely looking at every game, here's what the win-loss record could look like in 2024

Trent Knoop

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Xavier Johnson (0) runs past Michigan Wolverines defensive end Josaiah Stewart (5) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Xavier Johnson (0) runs past Michigan Wolverines defensive end Josaiah Stewart (5) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

We are just a few weeks away from seeing college football back on the big stage. Week 0 will kick off next weekend, while the first full week of football is just two weeks away. The Big Ten will have a new look to it this year with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington coming over from the Pac-12.

With the season swiftly approaching, I looked through every Big Ten schedule and made a prediction of every game played this year. Below you can find each Big Ten team, who I think they will beat, or lose to, and their final record.

Illinois:

Wins: Eastern Illinois, Central Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota, Michigan State

Losses: Kansas, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Rutgers, Northwestern

Record: 5-7 (3-6)

Indiana:

Wins: Florida International, Western Illinois, Charlotte, Maryland, Purdue

Losses: UCLA, Northwestern, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State

Record: 5-7 (2-7)

Iowa:

Wins: Illinois State, Iowa State, Troy, Minnesota, Washington, Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, UCLA, Maryland, Nebraska

Losses: Ohio State

Record: 11-1 (8-1)

Maryland:

Wins: UConn, Michigan State, Virginia, Villanova, Northwestern

Losses: Indiana, USC, Minnesota, Oregon, Rutgers, Iowa, Penn State

Record: 5-7 (2-7)

Michigan:

Wins: Fresno State, Texas, Arkansas State, USC, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern

Losses: Oregon, Ohio State

Record: 10-2 (7-2)

Michigan State:

Wins: Florida Atlantic, Prairie View, Indiana, Purdue

Losses: Maryland, Boston College, Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Rutgers

Record: 4-8 (2-7)

Minnesota

Wins: North Carolina, Rhode Island, Nevada, Maryland

Losses: Iowa, Michigan, USC, UCLA, Illinois, Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin

Record: 4-8 (1-8)

Nebraska:

Wins: UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa, Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, UCLA

Losses: Rutgers, Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin, Iowa

Record: 7-5 (4-5)

Northwestern:

Wins: Miami (OH), Eastern Illinois, Indiana, Illinois

Losses: Duke, Washington, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan

Record: 4-8 (2-7)

Ohio State:

Wins: Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan

Losses: Oregon

Record: 11-1 (8-1)

Oregon:

Wins: Idaho, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Washington

Losses: None

Record: 12-0 (9-0)

Penn State:

Wins: West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State, Illinois, UCLA, USC, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland

Losses: Ohio State, Wisconsin

Record: 10-2 (7-2)

Purdue:

Wins: Indiana State, Northwestern

Losses: Notre Dame, Oregon State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Indiana

Record: 2-10 (1-8)

Rutgers:

Wins: Howard, Akron, Washington, Nebraska, UCLA, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan State

Losses: Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, USC

Record: 9-3 (7-2)

UCLA:

Wins: Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, Fresno State

Losses: LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Iowa, Washington, USC

Record: 4-8 (2-7)

USC

Wins: Utah State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers, Nebraska, UCLA

Losses: LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame

Record: 7-5 (6-3)

Washington:

Wins: Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Washington State, Northwestern, Indiana, USC, UCLA

Losses: Rutgers, Michigan, Iowa, Penn State, Oregon

Record: 7-5 (4-5)

Wisconsin:

Wins: Western Michigan, South Dakota, Purdue, Rutgers, Northwestern, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota

Losses: Alabama, USC, Iowa, Oregon

Record: 8-4 (6-3)

Big Ten standings:

Oregon 12-0 (9-0)
Ohio State 11-1 (8-1)
Iowa 11-1 (8-1)
Michigan 10-2 (7-2)
Penn State 10-2 (7-2)
Rutgers 9-3 (7-2)
USC 7-5 (6-3)
Wisconsin 8-4 (6-3)
Washington 7-5 (4-5)
Nebraska 7-5 (4-5)
Illinois 5-7 (3-6)
UCLA 4-8 (2-7)
Maryland 5-7 (2-7)
Michigan State 4-8 (2-7)
Northwestern 4-8 (2-7)
Indiana 5-7 (2-7)
Purdue 2-10 (1-8)
Minnesota 4-8 (1-8)

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

'Not a frontrunner': Sherrone Moore says QB battle is still wide open

Jim Harbaugh is no longer returning for Michigan's home opener

Michigan opponent to wear historic-looking helmet against the Wolverines this season

Published
Trent Knoop

TRENT KNOOP

Home/Football