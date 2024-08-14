Predicting every Big Ten football team's record in 2024
We are just a few weeks away from seeing college football back on the big stage. Week 0 will kick off next weekend, while the first full week of football is just two weeks away. The Big Ten will have a new look to it this year with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington coming over from the Pac-12.
With the season swiftly approaching, I looked through every Big Ten schedule and made a prediction of every game played this year. Below you can find each Big Ten team, who I think they will beat, or lose to, and their final record.
Illinois:
Wins: Eastern Illinois, Central Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota, Michigan State
Losses: Kansas, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Rutgers, Northwestern
Record: 5-7 (3-6)
Indiana:
Wins: Florida International, Western Illinois, Charlotte, Maryland, Purdue
Losses: UCLA, Northwestern, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State
Record: 5-7 (2-7)
Iowa:
Wins: Illinois State, Iowa State, Troy, Minnesota, Washington, Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, UCLA, Maryland, Nebraska
Losses: Ohio State
Record: 11-1 (8-1)
Maryland:
Wins: UConn, Michigan State, Virginia, Villanova, Northwestern
Losses: Indiana, USC, Minnesota, Oregon, Rutgers, Iowa, Penn State
Record: 5-7 (2-7)
Michigan:
Wins: Fresno State, Texas, Arkansas State, USC, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern
Losses: Oregon, Ohio State
Record: 10-2 (7-2)
Michigan State:
Wins: Florida Atlantic, Prairie View, Indiana, Purdue
Losses: Maryland, Boston College, Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Rutgers
Record: 4-8 (2-7)
Minnesota
Wins: North Carolina, Rhode Island, Nevada, Maryland
Losses: Iowa, Michigan, USC, UCLA, Illinois, Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin
Record: 4-8 (1-8)
Nebraska:
Wins: UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa, Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, UCLA
Losses: Rutgers, Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin, Iowa
Record: 7-5 (4-5)
Northwestern:
Wins: Miami (OH), Eastern Illinois, Indiana, Illinois
Losses: Duke, Washington, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan
Record: 4-8 (2-7)
Ohio State:
Wins: Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan
Losses: Oregon
Record: 11-1 (8-1)
Oregon:
Wins: Idaho, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Washington
Losses: None
Record: 12-0 (9-0)
Penn State:
Wins: West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State, Illinois, UCLA, USC, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland
Losses: Ohio State, Wisconsin
Record: 10-2 (7-2)
Purdue:
Wins: Indiana State, Northwestern
Losses: Notre Dame, Oregon State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Indiana
Record: 2-10 (1-8)
Rutgers:
Wins: Howard, Akron, Washington, Nebraska, UCLA, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan State
Losses: Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, USC
Record: 9-3 (7-2)
UCLA:
Wins: Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, Fresno State
Losses: LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Iowa, Washington, USC
Record: 4-8 (2-7)
USC
Wins: Utah State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers, Nebraska, UCLA
Losses: LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame
Record: 7-5 (6-3)
Washington:
Wins: Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Washington State, Northwestern, Indiana, USC, UCLA
Losses: Rutgers, Michigan, Iowa, Penn State, Oregon
Record: 7-5 (4-5)
Wisconsin:
Wins: Western Michigan, South Dakota, Purdue, Rutgers, Northwestern, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota
Losses: Alabama, USC, Iowa, Oregon
Record: 8-4 (6-3)
Big Ten standings:
Oregon 12-0 (9-0)
Ohio State 11-1 (8-1)
Iowa 11-1 (8-1)
Michigan 10-2 (7-2)
Penn State 10-2 (7-2)
Rutgers 9-3 (7-2)
USC 7-5 (6-3)
Wisconsin 8-4 (6-3)
Washington 7-5 (4-5)
Nebraska 7-5 (4-5)
Illinois 5-7 (3-6)
UCLA 4-8 (2-7)
Maryland 5-7 (2-7)
Michigan State 4-8 (2-7)
Northwestern 4-8 (2-7)
Indiana 5-7 (2-7)
Purdue 2-10 (1-8)
Minnesota 4-8 (1-8)
