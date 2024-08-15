Three Wolverines make the Lombardi Award Watch List
On Thursday, the Lombardi Award Watch List was revealed and three Michigan football players saw their names on the list. Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Colston Loveland are all in consideration for the prestigious award.
The Lombardi Award is handed to the nation's most outstanding lineman. However, it's not just offensive and defensive linemen on the watch list. There are also some linebackers and two tight ends -- one being Loveland.
There have been two Michigan players to win the award. Linebacker LaMarr Woodley won it in 2006 and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the most recent winner in 2021.
Graham and Grant make up the nation's most prominent interior defensive line duo. Graham is a preseason All-American and is viewed as one of the best players in the country. Grant isn't too far behind Graham but might be slightly overshadowed with Graham being on the team.
Loveland, also a junior, is just one of two tight ends on the award watch list. He comes back after being third on the team in receiving last season at Michigan. He will now look to be the focal point of the Wolverines' passing attack in 2024. Loveland is a Brock Bower type of tight end who is elite in the passing game but is also very good at putting his hand in the dirt when needed.
Here is some information about all three players via MGoBlue:
Colston Loveland:
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2023)
• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 29 games with 17 starts at tight end
Kenneth Grant:
• All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 29 games along the defensive line (one, special teams only) with five starts
Mason Graham:
• All-American (second team, 2023)
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts along the defensive line
