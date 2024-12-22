BREAKING: Former Michigan, Colorado linebacker commits to Alabama
CBS Sports and 247 Sports analyst Matt Zenitz has reported that former Michigan and Colorado linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green has committed to Alabama. This will be the talented linebacker's fourth school during his collegiate career, having played at Michigan, Charlotte and Colorado previously.
Hill-Green was a second team All-Big 12 linebacker for Colorado prior to transferring to the Crimson Tide. During the 2024 season Hill-Green accounted for 82 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass deflections and two interceptions. His stat line highlights his diversity as a linebacker, a solid addition to an Alabama transfer class that sits at seven commitments.
Hill-Green enters an Alabama linebacker room that is quite young. It seems likely that he'll start on day one and his experience will be invaluable in mentoring the other young linebackers. Hill-Green projects to play at the Mike LB, using his football experience and knowledge to lead what looks to be another stout Alabama defense. He played two seasons at the University of Michigan after committing out of legendary St Frances Academy in Baltimore, MD. He was also joined on the 2019 St Frances team by two other Michigan commits, Blake Corum and Osman Savage.
Rated as a 4-star linebacker, Hill-Green was a productive member of the Michigan defense. As a consistent contributor in his second season in Ann Arbor, he tallied 50 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and one pass defended. The 6'1" 225lb linebacker will have one year of eligibility left.