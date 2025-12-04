Pair of Michigan football seniors selected to college football All-Star game

On Thursday, it was announced that two more Michigan football seniors were selected to take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Fullback Max Bredeson and offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi both accepted invitations to play in the game that takes place on Jan. 26, 2026 at the Ford Center in Frisco, TX.

They will join kicker Dominic Zvada, who accepted an invite to the game earlier this week, meaning three Wolverines are set to participate in the college football All-Star game so far.

El-Hadi as a Wolverine

El-Hadi played at Michigan from 2021-2025 and started 22 games for the Maize and Blue at left guard the past two seasons.

El-Hadi was part of a Joe Moore winning offensive line in 2022. In 2024, he was an All-Big Ten honoree as an honorable mention selection from the coaches and media. Overall, he appeared in 51 games, including 43 on the offensive line with 24 total starts.

Bredeson's career at Michigan

The Michigan fan favorite was a two-time team captain in 2024 and 2025 and is part of the first ever pair of brothers, along with his brother Ben, to be named two time captains at Michigan.

Bredeson appeared at 54 career games as a Wolverine with 18 starts. As a freshman, Bredeson started his career as a tight end in 2021 and began his transition to a fullback during the 2023 season.

In 2023, Bredeson was named at the team's Most Improved Player on offense and was the recipient of the Toughest Player Award in 2024.

About the East-West Shrine Bowl

From Shrinebowl.com:

The East-West Shrine Bowl brings together the nation's top college football players, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents before NFL scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 teams.

For more than 100 years, this game has served as a launching pad for some of football’s most iconic athletes — including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, and John Elway—as well as today’s rising stars like Brock Purdy, Zay Flowers and Isiah Pacheco.

Beyond the field, the event plays a vital role in raising funds for Shriners Children’s, helping provide specialized pediatric care to children facing complex health challenges.