Former Michigan standout LB takes coaching promotion with new school
Joe Bolden played for Michigan from 2012-2015 and was one of the standouts during his time playing for the Wolverines' defense. During his four-year tenure with Michigan, he played in 51 games and made 28 starts at linebacker. The former Ohio native was on the Butkus Watch List and the Lott IMPACT Award Quarterfinal List during the '15 season. Bolden racked up 250 tackles during his time in Ann Arbor.
But after his playing days, Bolden quickly transitioned into coaching. He had stops at Florida Atlantic, Washington State, and USC before securing more of a prominent role with Nevada. He was last at Tulsa where he helped the outside linebackers and special teams.
But on Wednesday, the former Michigan product announced he is coming back closer to home -- his actual home. Bolden was announced as the new Linebackers coach at Ohio University.
You can read the press release about Bolden's new role below.
ATHENS, Ohio – Joe Bolden and Jeff Phelps will complete the 2025 Ohio football program defensive staff, as announced by Head Coach Brian Smith today (Jan. 8).
Bolden is the Bobcats' new linebackers coach, while Phelps is the pass rush specialist and defensive ends coach.
Bolden comes to Ohio by way of Tulsa, where he oversaw the outside linebackers while also serving as the special teams coordinator, co-defensive coordinator and run game coordinator. While with the Golden Hurricane, Bolden coached first-team all-conference and second-team HERO Sports Group of Five All-American defensive lineman Ben Kopenski. Under his guidance, Tulsa's special teams units ranked 25th nationally for punt returns and 43rd for kick returns in 2023.
"Joe is a passionate leader and coach," said Smith. "He comes from a great football family in the State of Ohio and I look forward to seeing his impact on recruiting and developing players here at Ohio.
Prior to Tulsa, Bolden was the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Nevada, finishing 2022 with the Wolfpack ranked 36th nationally for blocked kicks and 40th for kick return defense. Bolden spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Ohio State as a defensive quality control coach, going to both the CFP Championship Game and the Rose Bowl.
Bolden also made stops at Southern Cal (2019), Washington State (2017-18) and Florida Atlantic (2017).
Bolden was a four-year letterwinner (2012-15) and three-year starter at Michigan, where he finished his career with 270 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss from his linebacker position. He captained the 2015 Wolverine team as a senior and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as well. Bolden led the Wolverines with 83 tackles his senior season.
A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bolden graduated from Michigan in 2015 with a degree in sports management, where he also started his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2016.
