Michigan QB Alex Orji sets up first known visit since entering transfer portal
Michigan had itself a quarterback carousel this past season. The Wolverines started Davis Warren who had interception issues, then started Alex Orji for a couple of games, but he was then benched for Jack Tuttle before Sherrone Moore opted to go back to Warren. But regardless of who started, it always seemed that Orji had a role in the Michigan offense as a running quarterback.
But after the win over Ohio State, Orji entered the transfer portal. Even though he was in the portal, he stuck around and traveled to Florida with the Wolverines where he practiced and played a hand in Michigan's win over Alabama in the Reliaquest Bowl.
After speculation of Orji's future with Michigan, 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Orji is planning on taking a visit to Temple on Wednesday. It's his first known visit since entering the portal.
The dual-threat quarterback wasn't much of a threat through the air for the maize and blue. It appeared the coaches didn't trust Orji to throw the football and he was relied on to run it. The three-year Wolverine is off looking for a chance to start somewhere as a quarterback.
Orji finished 2024 going 25-for-47 for 150 yards, three touchdowns, and two INTs through the air. He also ran for 269 yards and a score.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football lands second transfer portal offensive lineman
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
Michigan Football officially signs Clemson transfer Tre Williams
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7