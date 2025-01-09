Michigan Football getting visit from top available CB in transfer portal
Michigan has swung and missed with several top cornerback prospects from the transfer portal. The Wolverines were hoping to land both Arizona standout corners Emmanuel Karnley and Tacario Davis, but both went elsewhere. Michigan also missed out on Pitt cornerback Ryland Gandy who just committed to Indiana.
But the Wolverines aren't done trying to bring in more talent to their secondary that will be without Will Johnson, Aamir Hall, Makari Paige, and others due to graduation. In fact, Michigan has one of the biggest fishes in the pond coming to visit Ann Arbor in the coming days.
Washington transfer Thaddeus Dixon has scheduled a visit to Michigan that is set for Sunday. But he will also visit both North Carolina and Ole Miss prior to coming to Ann Arbor,
Dixon was a JUCO star before transferring to Washington where he spent the past two seasons, including being a part of playing in the National Championship Game to Michigan. In the past two seasons with the Huskies, Dixon has played a total of 26 games, recording 66 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 18 PBUs, and forcing a fumble.
The 6-1 cornerback is coming off of a good senior season in which it earned him All-Big Ten honorable mention. According to On3's transfer portal rankings, Dixon is the second-best cornerback in the portal behind Arizona's Tacario Davis. Dixon is also the No. 8 overall prospect.
This past season, Dixon had an 81.8 PFF coverage rating, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten among cornerbacks with 100-plus snaps. He was targeted a team-high 51 times, but gave up just 23 receptions for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan QB Alex Orji sets up first known visit since entering transfer portal
Michigan Football lands second transfer portal offensive lineman
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7