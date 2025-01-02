Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
J.J. McCarthy is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks to go through Ann Arbor. The former highly-touted quarterback signed with Michigan in 2021 as a five-star signal-caller that everyone wanted. And it appears McCarthy could be the main focus of a lot of team's offseason plans.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, depending on what the Vikings do with Sam Darnold, there could be plenty of teams calling the Vikings to see what they want for the former 10th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"In a limited quarterback draft class, where there are far more teams that need quarterbacks than quarterbacks who actually can step in right away, I definitely think teams will be checking in with the Vikings to see if they have any interest in trading J.J. McCarthy," Schefter told Courtney Cronin on ESPN Radio.
"[The Vikings] may say we don't and that's the end of it, but do I think teams will explore that option that you just raised here already? Of course. Absolutely. 100 percent. Because J.J. McCarthy would've been a top, if not the top, quarterback prospect in this draft," Schefter continued.
"If the Vikings decided that they wanted to trade him, which I don't know that they will, I believe they will get back everything they put into him and then some. It will be a [first-round pick] and then some."
With guys like Sheduer Sanders, Cam Ward, and Quinn Ewers listed as the top quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, McCarthy would have likely been the top quarterback target in the draft if he stayed in Ann Arbor for his senior year. But with the quarterback position not so great in this year's draft, teams could bank on buying McCarthy from Minnesota.
However, it's all a moot point if the Vikings don't extend Darnold. The former top-five quarterback is having a career-year with Minnesota and has the Vikings in position to secure the top seed in the NFC if they can beat Detroit on Sunday. There is speculation that Minnesota will allow Darnold to walk and allow McCarthy to become their next franchise quarterback, or the Vikings could extend Darnold and keep McCarthy as well.
Time will tell what's in store for McCarthy, but the former IMG Academy prospect has won wherever he's been. Between being talented, a leader, and a winner -- he's bound to win the NFL too.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
PFF grades: Michigan player grades, snap counts to know after Wolverines beat Alabama
What the national media is saying about Michigan football after win over Alabama
Social media clowns Alabama, praises Michigan after Wolverines take down Bama
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7