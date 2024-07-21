Former Michigan football player dies in apparent drowning accident
Utah State University has confirmed the tragic passing of former Michigan Football defensive back Andre Seldon Jr. According to a press release from the Cache Country Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at Porcupine Dam at approximately 2:20 PM on Saturday.
"At approximately 2:20 PM on July 20, 2024, Cache County Deputies were dispatched to Porcupine Dam following reports of a possible drowning. Initial information indicates that a young adult male was seen diving from the cliffs into the water and did not resurface."
You can read the official statement from Utah State University below:
LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State University community is mourning the death of football student athlete Andre Seldon Jr. In an afternoon news release, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said there was a search underway for a young man after he was seen diving from cliffs at Porcupine Reservoir and did not resurface. USU officials learned this evening that he was found at 9:05 p.m. by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team.
“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” said interim head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”
Seldon joined the Utah State football program this summer and was scheduled to start classes this fall semester. He most recently played for two seasons at New Mexico State University with USU Interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling. Prior to that, he spent two seasons at Michigan.
Seldon prepped at Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan.
“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”