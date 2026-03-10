Pair of Future NFL Draft Picks Fueling Michigan's Offensive Line Recruiting

Former Utah offensive linemen Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano recently participated at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Both are projected to be first round picks during the upcoming NFL Draft in April, and both happened to be coached and developed by new Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding when all three were at Utah under Kyle Whittingham.

As detailed in a story by Rivals' Adam Gorney, Harding is using the success of both Lomu and Fano to help fuel Michigan's offensive line recruiting by demonstrating that the proof is in the pudding with how both players performed and developed under Harding's leadership as the Wolverines push to secure top offensive linemen from across the country.

How two upcoming NFL Draft picks are fueling Michigan's offensive line recruiting push.https://t.co/mlMSLnWW09 pic.twitter.com/d76QVTkJey — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) March 9, 2026

Harding's message to recruits

In his story, Gorney reported that Harding sent class of 2027 offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo a photo of himself with Fano and Lomu at the combine.

"He sent me a picture of him with Spencer and Caleb at the combine on Saturday and told me to watch them on Sunday,” the Oceanside, Calif. prospect told Gorney.

While being stars for the Utes, Harding isn't shying away from highlighting their success with the program, which could pay big dividends in the Wolverines' recruiting efforts with top players at the position group.

Mageo went into further detail about what he saw from the former Utes during drills when watching them and what Harding further told him about the two future pros.

"Then he sent me another picture with them on Monday and let me know that they spent every college snap with him and he talked about development," Mageo told Rivals. "I watched those guys go through drills on Sunday and they killed it. My OL trainer coach (Erik) Magnuson and coach Joe Staley worked with Caleb for a couple months to get him ready for the combine, too. Their success definitely checks the development box for coach Harding and that’s something I’m really looking at when making my final decision.”

According to Gorney, Harding delivered a similar message to four-star 2027 offensive lineman Jackson Roper, who previously took a visit to Utah when Harding was coaching there.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After Harding's prior intention was to recruit Roper to develop at Utah, he is now recruiting the Colorado native to come to Ann Arbor.

"Honestly, the development of both Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu is a major part of my interest in Michigan and my faith in coach Harding," Roper told Rivals. "When you look at coach Harding’s track record of developing first-in-class talent at the o-line position it’s as good as anyone else out there. To think he could generate those kinds of results at Utah, imagine what he can do at Michigan.”

The Wolverines currently have two offensive linemen committed to their class of 2027 in Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.

With Harding's track record, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Michigan secure a strong offensive line class in his first season in Ann Arbor to set the tone for the position group into the future.