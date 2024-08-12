Former Michigan Wolverine hoping to get another chance in the NFL after working out with team
When you aren't drafted in the first two days of the NFL Draft, or if you aren't picked at all, odds are tough for players to last in the NFL. It's not easy making a team, but it's even harder to stick with a team when you're an undrafted free agent.
That's where former Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin is at right now. He's played for three NFL teams since leaving Ann Arbor after his lone season with Michigan in 2021. Baldwin has had stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Atlanta Falcons, and most recently, the Vikings. But the current wide receiver free agent is hoping to get another chance in the NFL.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Arizona Cardinals have brought Baldwin in for a workout. The Cardinals just drafted Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. and they also have a few young receivers they like in Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson. But it sounds like Arizona is wanting to bring in more bodies to compete, or for depth.
Baldwin came over to Michigan from Jackson State -- he also played two seasons at Morgan State. Baldwin appeared in 14 games with five starts for the Wolverines in 2021. He caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He caught J.J. McCarthy's first career touchdown pass.
Baldwin has yet to record any stats in the league. If he could make the Cardinals' roster, he would have a fighting chance of cracking the 53-man roster. Arizona might have some guys it likes, but the Cardinals do not have the deepest of receiving rooms.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan No. 9 in preseason AP Poll
Michigan TE Marlin Klein is 'ready' to emerge as big-time contributor in 2024
Michigan football continues to move up the rankings after landing a commitment this weekend