Michigan TE Marlin Klein is 'ready' to emerge as big-time contributor in 2024
Michigan hasn't had a shortage of top tight end talent when Jim Harbaugh was the head coach -- especially in the last few years. Colston Loveland is back in Ann Arbor and being talked about as one of the top tight ends in the country and future first-round pick. But there is also some excitement brewing behind Loveland this season in Ann Arbor.
Junior tight end Marlin Klein has been around the program and is ready for his time in the spotlight. He's sat behind several NFL tight ends since being a Wolverine. Klein, who played his high school football in Georgia, is a German native and is fairly new to the game of football. But after an excellent spring, Klein is widely expected to become that next great Michigan tight end.
Klein was recently speaking to reporters during a media availability and talked about how it's been rough sitting behind these talented players and not getting his shot -- but it's all been worth it. He says he's now ready for the task at hand.
“I think I’m ready for it,” said Klein “It’s been kind of a rough two years for me. It’s not so rough winning the national championship and Big Ten championships, but I think I’ve waited my turn. I think it’s paid off so far. So super excited for the season to start.
“Just not playing, just being the competitor that I am and sitting behind guys [was tough]. But I had the chance to learn so many things from those guys that I sat behind like Luke Schoonmaker, Erick All, and AJ Barner. All those guys are playing the NFL right now, so it’s been great.
Like most high school stars, Klein was hoping to come in right away and get on the field. But it didn't happen like that. In fact, the 6-foot-6 tight end has just one catch for eight yards during his Michigan career. Klein said he realized right away he had to grow up and get mature enough to handle the college game while sitting and learning the game at Michigan.
“At first, when I came in as a freshman, it was really just kind of stubbornness," said Klein. "I had to grow up real fast, just realizing I wasn’t ready to play, and those guys were better. And then just starting to be better every day and learn from those guys as much as I can.”
Klein moved to Georgia back in 2019. He was actually a soccer star and is considered one of the fastest players to play tight end. Loveland has admitted Klein may actually be more athletic and quicker than he is -- Loveland isn't slow by any means. While the athletic part of his game is something that struck the Wolverines' coaching staff, Klein said he's never played with his hand in the dirt before and it's something he's had to work on since coming to Ann Arbor.
“I think overall, just coming out of high school, I was just the fast guy, and moving over here in 2019. I just started playing football about six or seven years ago,” Klein said. “So just really learning the game, I was already an established athlete, but like, just learning how to play the game.
“Coming out of high school, I really never put my hand in the dirt. That’s kind of the reason why I came here, to play with the best, play against the best. Michigan is really a top school in the country. So putting my hand in the dirt, and just being more physical for the first time. Coming out of high school, I think that was the biggest challenge for me, but like I said, being able to learn from those guys that have done that for multiple years has been great.”
Klein and the Wolverines will face Fresno State on August 31 when the season kicks off.
