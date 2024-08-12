Michigan football continues to move up the rankings after landing a commitment his weekend
Michigan had a successful weekend after it secured the commitment from 2025 four-star defensive back Jayden Sanders. Even after losing three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright -- who left for SEC country -- the Wolverines are sitting at a better position within the team rankings. Since landing Sanders, Michigan has moved up two spots on the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Wolverines have moved up two spots from 16th overall to No. 14 -- moving inside the top 15 classes. Michigan is now ahead of fellow Big Ten school, Penn State, but just slightly behind both Clemson and Texas.
With the Wolverines sitting 14th nationally, Michigan has the third-highest recruiting class in the Big Ten. The maize and blue are sitting behind Ohio State (No. 1) and Oregon (No. 9) as of right now.
While Michigan sits at No. 14 overall, the Wolverines are actually higher when you break down by average recruit. Michigan has an average rating of 91.70 for its recruiting class and the Wolverines are just outside of the top-10 classes at No. 11.
Michigan is hoping to add to its numbers here soon. The Wolverines are looking to add four-star receiver Andrew Marsh and the ultimate goal is to add five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola.
Here's Michigan's entire 2025 recruiting class as of now, along with their overall Composite ranking:
Four-star DL Nate Marshall - No. 46 overall
Four-star S Ivan Taylor - No. 54 overall
Four-star S Kainoa Winston - No. 91 overall
Four-star TE Andrew Olesh - No. 94 overall
Four-star QB Carter Smith - No. 160 overall
Four-star DL Jaylen Williams - No. 221 overall
Four-star OT Avery Gach - No. 251 overall
Four-star WR Jacob Washington - No. 261 overall
Four-star Edge Julius Holly - No. 297 overall
Four-star CB Jayden Sanders - No. 318 overall
Four-star RB Donovan Johnson - No. 322 overall
Four-star RB Jasper Parker - No. 332 overall
Three-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 423 overall
Three-star TE Eli Owens - No. 453 overall
Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn - No. 454 overall
Three-star LB Chase Taylor - No. 651 overall
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan No. 9 in preseason AP Poll
Michigan TE Marlin Klein is 'ready' to emerge as big-time contributor in 2024
Josaiah Stewart shares a few players who are stepping up at Edge for Michigan