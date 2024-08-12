BREAKING: Michigan No. 9 in preseason AP Poll
With opening weekend of the 2024 season less than two weeks away, excitement is growing for what will undoubtedly be one of the most memorable years in college football history. Conference realignment will provide fans with no shortage of elite regular season matchups between championship contenders, and the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will feature on-campus matchups in the first round.
For Michigan, the pathway toward defending their status as national champions is far from easy. It gets started in Week 2 when the Wolverines welcome the Texas Longhorns to the Big House for a matchup that features two teams with championship aspirations. Michigan will also square off against Big Ten newcomers USC, Oregon, and Washington during the regular season. And as for 'The Game', the greatest rivalry in all of sports shifts back to Columbus in 2024, as the Wolverines will square off against the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe on Nov. 30.
Although most expect the Wolverines to be competitive, significant losses during the off-season have cast doubt on Michigan's ability to continue its dominance from last year.
