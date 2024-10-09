Report: Houston Texans' star WR Nico Collins placed on Injured Reserve
Former Michigan standout Nico Collins is leading the NFL with 567 receiving yards and he has three touchdowns to his name after sustaining great chemistry with former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. But that chemistry will be on hold for a little while.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Collins will be placed on the Injured Reserve which means he will be out a minimum of four games. Collins left the game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury and with hamstrings -- it could be a lingering issue.
Collins left after catching two passes for 78 yards and a score.
On Monday, head coach DeMeco Ryans said it was going to be a week-to-week basis and they would evaluate how Collins was progressing each week. But on Wednesday, that tone changed after placing the NFL's leading receiver on the IR.
Collins is coming off of his best NFL season to date a year ago. He caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight scores. He was drafted by the Texans back in 2021 in the third round. Collins played for the Wolverines from 2017-2019. He planned on playing in 2020 but left Michigan after the season was initially postponed due to COVID-19.
