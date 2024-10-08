Jim Harbaugh gave Sherrone Moore advice following 4-2 start
Michigan football has found itself in unfamiliar territory through six weeks of the season. The Wolverines have been the king of the Big Ten for the past three years and are coming off of a national championship season last year. But through the first six games of the Sherrone Moore era, Michigan is sitting at 4-2 with losses against Texas and Washington.
The Wolverines currently have the 130th-ranked passing offense averaging 115 yards per game and Michigan also has the 115th-ranked passing defense giving up 259.8 yards per game through the air -- not good. The passing attack is the weak area on both sides of the football. Speaking on Michigan's weekly radio show 'Inside Michigan Football' coach Moore said he recently spoke to former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and received some advice from his mentor.
Moore was asked about talking to his assistant coaches about what's happening on the field. Moore said being honest is the key and he used one of Harbaugh's favorite sayings when doing so.
"I think you just have to be real on what's good and what's not, and you can't sugarcoat it because it's not about feelings or emotions," Moore started. "It's about our team getting better, and that's the number one thing you have to do. Had some great conversations with some of my mentors and people, and got a chance to talk to Coach Harbaugh the other day and just about these situations and what you can do, and the only thing you can do is get better. He always said, 'Never get bitter, get better', and make sure that the coaches are coaching their players like they wanna be coached, and that's what we're gonna go do this week."
Moore had some big wins filling in for Harbaugh last season while he was serving a suspension. Moore helped lead the Wolverines to wins at Penn State, at Maryland, and at home against Ohio State. But following a 4-2 start in 2024, how does the new Michigan head coach view his performance?
"I mean, I'd say this. I want to be as poised as possible with our players," Moore said of himself. "I want to keep learning every week and making sure I push myself to learn and get better because I'm not a finished product and never will be, and I want to make sure that I provide all the positive impact for our players and coaches that I can and criticism that they need. You know, all the things that we need to get better at, I got to point them out and show them, and I'm going to continue to do that this week."
Michigan will use the bye week in hopes of correcting mistakes before traveling to Illinois in two weeks.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Report: Former Disney Executives pitch new 70-team CFB league
Is the Michigan secondary more of an issue than the Wolverines' offense?
Donovan Edwards hopes to rally Michigan for a big second half of the season