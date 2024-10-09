Jack Tuttle shares what he hopes to accomplish for Michigan while on bye week
Seventh-year quarterback Jack Tuttle was called to action this past Saturday after Michigan found itself down 14-0. Sherrone Moore inserted Tuttle into the game for starter Alex Orji and Tuttle led the Wolverines to three straight scoring drives to propel Michigan to a 17-14 lead. But after two turnovers in the fourth quarter, Michigan dropped its second game of the year and is facing uknown territory sitting at 4-2.
Tuttle came in and gave the offense new life. He went through progressions and hit Amorion Walker in the middle of the field for a 22-yard gain -- something we haven't seen all year. While Tuttle did make two costly mistakes, he did get the offense moving the ball through the air and the Washington defense had to respect it.
"Yeah, I think first of all, it's just a blessing to be back out there and play for such a great university," Tuttle said on Tuesday. "I think obviously it wasn't the outcome we wanted, but we learned a lot. Personally, I had a couple plays — two, three plays — that I feel like I wish I had back that could have won us the game.
"I think other people have had an evaluation too, but I take responsibility for my mistakes and I'm going to be better for it."
Tuttle confirmed last week was the first week he's practiced with the team in a long time. He was given some first-team reps in preparation to play against the Huskies if needed. After seeing Tuttle in action against Washington, coach Moore said Tuttle would lead the charge against Illinois in two weeks. Tuttle shared what he hopes to accomplish this week on the Wolverines' bye.
"This week, it's getting together with the guys, getting some more reps — a lot more reps — and continuing to work and get better, learn from my mistakes," Tuttle said. "We're finding our identity, and we're shaping ourselves over the past, what is it, six games? Every single game, we've learned something about ourselves, so this week, we're taking each of those improvements from each game, putting them together, finding a formula that works for us, and getting a lot of reps together."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jim Harbaugh gave Sherrone Moore advice following 4-2 start
Report: Former Disney Executives pitch new 70-team CFB leaguet
Is the Michigan secondary more of an issue than the Wolverines' offense?