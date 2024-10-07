Is the Michigan secondary more of an issue than the Wolverines' offense?
After falling to Washington on Saturday night 27-17, the 4-2 Michigan Wolverines will get a much needed bye week to sort some things out. Jack Tuttle will likely be implemented into the Michigan offense as the starting quarterback moving forward, and while that might provide a spark to the Wolverines' passing game, the Michigan defense is a real worry.
I would argue the Michigan defense is more of a concern than the Wolverines' offense. How so? For starters, mostly everyone realized the Michigan offense was going to regress in 2024 after losing J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, and the entire offensive line. But that was going to be fine with the Wolverines' defense. Michigan was supposed to have a top-five defense once again this year while returning Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson, and others back to the defense.
But the 2024 Michigan defense is a far cry of what it was -- primarily in the secondary. The Michigan run defense is great. The Wolverines are ranked fifth in the nation allowing 76.3 yards per game. But the Wolverines' pass defense leaves a ton to be desired. Through six weeks, the Wolverines have the 115th-ranked pass defense giving up 259.8 yards per game through the air. Last year, the 2023 Wolverines were second in the nation giving up 157 yards a game.
The difference could be a ton of things. Losing Jesse Minter, Steve Clinkscale, and every other defensive coach didn't help. But losing guys like Mike Sainristil, Josh Wallace, and even a Junior Colson to man the middle of the defense definitely didn't do Michigan any favors.
2024 through six games:
Jyaire Hill: Targeted 39 times, 26 receptions allowed (66.7%)
Zeke Berry: Targeted 38 times, 27 receptions allowed (71.1%)
Ernest Hausmann: Targeted 30 times, 27 receptions allowed (90%)
Will Johnson: Targeted 25 times, 15 receptions allowed (60%)
2023 through 15 games:
Mike Sainristil: Targeted 50 times, 29 receptions allowed (58%)
Josh Wallace: Targeted 42 times, 21 receptions allowed (50%)
Junior Colson: Targeted 36 times, 25 receptions (69.4%)
Will Johnson: Targeted 37 times, 17 receptions allowed (45.9%)
It might be the scheme, the coaching staff, or anything else you may want to blame, but it's clear the secondary is light years away from what it was last season. Even star Will Johnson has been picked on a time or two this season and that's something we weren't used to seeing last year. The Wolverines need to use this bye week to really come together and sort through these issues that are preventing the secondary from doing their job. Being out of position and missed tackles are entirely unacceptable at this level and through six games -- shouldn't be a consistent issue.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore shares the status of Michigan's starting quarterback moving forward
Donovan Edwards hopes to rally Michigan for a big second half of the season
National media react to Michigan falling to Washington on Saturday night