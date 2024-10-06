Former Wolverine asks valid question following loss to Washington
For the sixth consecutive week, Michigan's passing attack looked very underwhelming... and this time it cost the Wolverines. Michigan entered Saturday's matchup against Washington with one of the worst passing offenses in the country, ranked No. 129 nationally and averaging just 115.4 yards per game through the air. The Wolverines failed to reach their season average on Saturday night, finishing the evening with just 113 yards though the air against the Husky defense. Although it was an improvement from the previous two weeks, the lack of a passing threat definitely played a role in Michigan suffering its second loss of the season.
After another slow start with junior QB Alex Orji, head coach Sherrone Moore made the switch to veteran QB Jack Tuttle in the second quarter. The change definitely gave the Wolverines a much needed spark offensively, and it looked like Tuttle might actually be the answer at QB for Michigan. But after three consecutive drives that led to 17 points, the Michigan offense once again sputtered out. Worse yet, Tuttle was responsible for two costly turnovers in the second half that led to 10 points for the Huskies.
Following the game, former Michigan defender Khaleke Hudson asked a question that Michigan fans have been asking for weeks: where is the deep threat?
While we've seen plenty of crossing routes, quick outs, and bubble screens, we've yet to see this Michigan offense complete a deep ball through six weeks. The longest completion for the Wolverines on Saturday night came on a connection from Tuttle to WR Amorion Walker for 22 yards. Beyond that, the Wolverines didn't even attempt to test the Washington secondary deep. That lack of a vertical passing threat has largely contributed to the Michigan offense becoming one dimensional, something offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell acknowledged isn't sustainable for an entire season.
Following the game, Moore seemed to hint that Tuttle would remain the starting quarterback moving forward. With Michigan heading into the bye week at 4-2 on the season, I'd say developing the passing attack has to be a top priority over the next two weeks.
