Former U-M wide receiver A.J. Henning talks Sherrone Moore, Michigan's national title

A.J. Henning won his fair share of hardware during his three seasons at Michigan. Following a disappointing 2-4 campaign in his freshman season in 2020, the Wolverines bounced back to win two Big Ten championships the following two seasons.
After Michigan was defeated by TCU in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, Henning transferred to Northwestern to take on a bigger role in the Wildcats' offense. Michigan would go on to win another Big Ten title in 2023 and eventually the national championship. Henning, meanwhile, helped a Northwestern team picked to finish last in the Big Ten become one of the most surprising teams in all of college football last year. The Wildcats went 8-5 and finished tied for second in the conference's West division.
Now a team captain, Henning reflected on watching Michigan win college football's ultimate prize this week at Big Ten Media Days.
"It was such a cool experience, being able to watch them, just knowing you were a part of something bigger than yourself, being a part of the foundation of that team," Henning said. "We set out to do something special. You know, after that 2020 season — my freshman year — it didn't feel good. Michigan wasn't what Michigan had been. So, the leaders of that team really refocused themselves and refocused the team to having a mindset that we're coming for it all this year.
"Won a Big Ten championship, lose hard in the playoff that year. Come back, win another Big Ten championship, lose another heartbreaker in the playoffs the following year. And then, going on this year, seeing all they accomplished, seeing them complete the ultimate goal of this game, the ultimate prize of this game — it was very cool to watch."
After three years in Ann Arbor, Henning's ties to Michigan's program remain strong.
"I got a lot of relationships still with those guys, guys who I'll call my best friends until the end," he said. "So, it was cool to see them hoist up that trophy and I was happy for them."
After two seasons of high success at Michigan, what were some of the habits and disciplines Henning took to Northwestern following his transfer?
"I think just a different type of mentality," he said. "Being a part of those winning teams, in a winning culture, in a championship-caliber team — they operate a different kind of way. So, you've kind of take those teaching and learnings and how to conduct yourself on a daily basis to your other experiences.
"So, I definitely carry myself a certain way. You know, you'll kind of see all the Michigan guys carry themselves a certain way, just because of the mentality Coach Herb [Ben Herbert] and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh kind of instilled in the team. And, I'll carry that with me for a lifetime, anything I do, not even just football, outside of that — carrying myself a certain way. So, yeah, just the teaching and the learnings that I had from prior experiences definitely propel me forward, and now stepping into a bigger leadership role here at Northwestern, it's definitely prepared me to have a big year this year."
This fall, Henning will return to the Big House when Michigan hosts Northwestern on Nov. 23 in Ann Arbor. The wide receiver is looking forward to the homecoming.
"Yeah, I've definitely got that game circled on my calendar," Henning said with a smile. "Coming back to the Big House, it'll be a lot of fun. The stadium that I played in for the majority of my college career and I'm excited to get back, and I'm excited to be in that environment and be in front of those fans again. Playing for a new team, it'll feel like old times, like practice again — lining up against guys like Will Johnson and other guys who are still on that team. So, it'll be a lot of fun."
Finally, Henning also shared his thoughts on the promotion of head coach Sherrone Moore, who takes over from Jim Harbaugh following his departure to the NFL.
"Man, I'm really happy for him," he said. "That's my guy. He was my area recruiter, so he came to my school a ton in high school, in-home visits...line of communication, he was always there in high school. You know, coming in and having that point of communication from the recruiting process into when I got there, and just being comfortable with him being around, you know, we built a great relationship. Seeing him, all he's been able to accomplish from when I got there, he was the tight ends coach, to now head coach of Michigan football — that's a very big accomplishment. So, happy for him and excited to see him this year."
