FOX College Football analyst names Colston Loveland as top TE in this year's NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft roughly one month away, fans and analysts continue to speculate on where some of the top college football players will land. And when it comes to the Michigan Wolverines, there are several players who are expected to be selected in the first-round. While guys like Mason Graham and Will Johnson get talked about quite a bit, Colston Loveland could ultimately establish himself as the most successful pro of Michigan's draft class this year.
With a massive catch radius and the athleticism to play traditional tight end or line up at wideout, Loveland is a matchup nightmare. During his final season with the Wolverines, he led Michigan in receptions (56), yards (582), and touchdowns (5) - and did so while battling injuries and missing multiple games. With his body now fully healed, there's a growing belief that Loveland is well-positioned to carve out a long and successful career in the league.
On Tuesday, FOX College Football analyst Joel Klatt named Loveland as the top tight end in this year's draft. Here's what he had to say:
"The reason I have him above Tyler Warren [Penn State] is he's probably a little bit better from a traditional tight end standpoint. But I do think he can do all the things from a move/creativity standpoint that will make him great at the next level. His route running is more polished, he's terrific in space, he can create space for himself, he catches it incredibly well, he's a hard worker, you can put him in line and he can block really well. Colston Loveland is going to be a star in the national football league, and he's my top tight end in the NFL Draft."
