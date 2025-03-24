Sherrone Moore shares why he wanted to add bigger WRs to the Michigan football offense
In 2024, Amorion Walker and Peyton O'Leary were the tallest wide receivers that Michigan had on its roster standing at 6-3. The Wolverines played Kendrick Bell (6-2), Fred Moore (6-1), Tyler Morris (5-11), and Semaj Morgan (5-10) as much as anyone. But after having one of the worst passing offenses in college football, Sherrone Moore believed it was time bring in some bid bodies. He landed former Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley who stands at 6-5.
When it comes to the recruiting class, he signed three wide receivers who all stand over 6-foot. Andrew Marsh is the 'smallest' standing at 6-1 and Moore also landed Jacob Washington (6-3), and another 6-5 playmaker, Jamar Browder. Players already spoke on Browder and the plays he's made during the early goings of spring ball.
Head coach Sherrone Moore spoke with the media on Monday and confirmed his new emphasis of bringing in bigger wide receivers into the room. Moore also noted it's been good for the defense to go up against larger wide receivers to prepare them for the season.
"Yeah, I feel like that group is really -- obviously grown in size," said Moore on the wide receivers. "That was an emphasis for me. I wanted big receivers, and with him and Donaven McCulley and bringing in Jacob Washington, even Andrew Marsh -- he's not a small guy. He's a long-limbed guy. I felt like we'd bring in really good size in that group to help us be more explosive in the passing game, and that's what I wanted.
"And those guys have made plays, and it's been fun to watch, and it's been great for our defense and great for the DBs to go with guys that are bigger because, as we know, in the games that matter, you're going to have to play really big dudes that can go get the football up in the air. So it's been awesome. It's been very encouraging to watch them all."
You can see Browder and the rest of the Michigan receivers in action on April 19 during its Spring Game.
