Michigan football star takes massive fall in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
Michigan football cornerback Will Johnson was widely considered a potential top-five NFL Draft selection come April. But the former five-star recruit missed the second half of the Wolverines' regular season due to an injury. He then missed the NFL Combine and he also missed Michigan's Pro Day due to an injury. In hopes of showing NFL General Managers and coaches that he's ok, Johnson is set to hold a private workout on April 14.
But there will be lingering questions regarding Johnson and his health moving forward. With limited action from Johnson, CBS Sports' Tom Forenlli has the star cornerback taking a massive slide in his updated NFL mock draft. The one-time top-10 selection is now projected to land back with Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, and the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 22 pick.
"The Chargers strike me as a team that could use help at corner, and while Jim Harbaugh generally prefers addressing the lines of scrimmage early, his familiarity with Will Johnson from their time together at Michigan could be enough to tip the scales here."
The three-year Wolverine was a two-time All-American during his time at Michigan. Johnson was the Defensive MVP following Michigan's win over Washington in the National Championship. Johnson started 22 games for the Wolverines and held both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze in check during the 2023 season. The physical cornerback hopes to prove people wrong when he hits the field again.
Other Wolverines in CBS Sports' latest mock draft
Defensive tackle Mason Graham, who is also regarded as a top-five pick, fell in Fornelli's mock draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars or New York Jets are both popular picks for Graham, but in this mock, Graham falls to No. 8 overall and lands with the Carolina Panthers.
"The Panthers would have to be pleased to see Mason Graham slide this far down and into their laps. They could use an upgrade to the interior of their defensive line, and Graham is the most disruptive player at the position in this class."
Tight end Colston Loveland is all over depending on what mock you look at. The No. 22 pick to the Chargers is one popular destination, but Fornelli has the pass-catching tight end going No. 26 overall to the Los Angeles Rams to help replace the loss of star receiver Cooper Kupp.
"Colston Loveland isn't a Cooper Kupp replacement, but he is a tight end who could do some of the things Kupp used to do for the Rams offense."
Interior defensive lineman Kenneth Grant is another player who fluctuates depending on what you look at. Fornelli has Grant landing in a fun situation with the Baltimore Ravens taking him with the No. 27 pick in the draft.
"Kenneth Grant spent his college career alongside Mason Graham, which sometimes caused his prowess to be overlooked, but he's a disruptive force on the inside as well. Plus the Ravens staff - considering Michigan has felt like a Baltimore farm system for coaches at times -- will have familiarity with him and know precisely the player they'd be getting."
