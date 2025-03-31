FOX College Football analyst names top 10 defenders in 2025 NFL Draft
This year's defensive draft class features some of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory. And with the 2025 NFL Draft now less than a month away, FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt put together his list of the Top 10 defenders available.
Here's a look at who he thinks are the ten best defensive players available:
- Abdul Carter, EDGE - Penn State
- Travis Hunter, CB - Colorado
- Mason Graham, DT - Michigan
- Will Johnson, CB - Michigan
- Jalon Walker, LB - Georgia
- Jahdae Barron, CB - Texas
- Mykel Williams, EDGE - Georgia
- Jihaad Campbell, LB - Alabama
- Mike Green, EDGE - Marshall
- Kenneth Grant, DT - Michigan
It's not all that surprising to see Michigan leading the way with three defenders on Klatt's list. With three Wolverine defenders expected to hear their names called in the first round, this could potentially become Michigan's most impressive draft class yet.
Mason Graham - Mock 7th pick, New York Jets
Mason Graham is viewed as a guy who could easily here his name called within the first five picks. At 6-3, 320 pounds, Graham's combination of size, speed, and power made him nearly unblockable during his time in Ann Arbor. At Michigan, Graham became a two-time All-American, including a unanimous first team All-American following the 2024 season. He saved his best performance against Ohio State to close out his Michigan career, accounting for a career-high 7 tackles (including 5 solo tackles). During his three years at Michigan, Graham appeared in 39 games and made 27 starts on the defensive line.
Will Johnson - Mock 17th pick, Cincinnati Bengals
Will Johnson has been viewed as a first round pick from the moment he stepped foot on campus. At 6-2, 202 pounds, Johnson was a lockdown corner during his three seasons in Ann Arbor. He appeared in 32 games and made 22 starts at corner, finishing his career with a program record three interceptions returned for a touchdown. Although he battled various injuries during his final season at Michigan, the belief is that Johnson has all of the makings of a guy who will have a long and productive career in the NFL.
Kenneth Grant - Mock 28th pick, Detroit Lions
Kenneth Grant was Michigan's monster in the middle. At 6-4, 340 pounds, Grant served as an immovable object in the middle of Michigan's elite defensive front. He appeared in 41 games and made 17 starts along the defensive line during his three years in Ann Arbor. And while he's still viewed as a guy who will need to continue to develop at the next level, Grant's power and speed will undoubtedly allow him to contribute as a rookie in the NFL.
