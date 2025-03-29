Michigan football defensive star falls out of first round in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
There is some doubt among NFL Draft experts regarding where Will Johnson might go in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there is a consensus that Michigan could have two top-10 picks come April between Johnson and Mason Graham. The Wolverines could also have four total first-round draft selections, adding in Colston Loveland and Kenneth Grant.
But could Grant slide? In Matt Miler's latest seven-round NFL mock draft, the ESPN analyst has Grant slipping out of the first round. He has the massive defensive tackle going 39th overall to the Chicago Bears.
The Bears added Grady Jarrett in free agency, but they could use a 1-technique who can collapse pockets and push the pile in the run game. The 331-pound Grant would fill that need with his elite quickness and tools. He has the power to anchor in the run game and the movement necessarily to slip past blockers as a pass rusher. Grant is also elite at knocking down passes, with 11 pass breakups over the past two seasons. The Bears are better on the line now than when the offseason began, but Grant would raise their ceiling even more.
We've seen Grant go as high as the late teens and his floor appeared to be No. 32 to the Eagles, but Miller sees him dropping out of the first round completely. That would be dishearting to the 331-pound tackle who left Michigan after three seasons. Playing with Mason Graham, Grant was the No. 2 on the Wolverines' defensive line, but he came through time and time again. Go back to the 2023 season to recall how athletic the big boy is. Grant chased down Penn State's Kaytron Allen, who had open field.
While it's never out of the question that someone could fall in the NFL Draft -- ask Aaron Rodgers and Brady Quinn -- but it's hard to believe a team could pass up on Grant in the first round with the high ceiling and high floor he possesses.
