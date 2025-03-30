Report: Michigan basketball tied to three players in the transfer portal
With Michigan men's basketball season coming to an end after falling to Auburn in the Sweet 16, it's time for Dusty May to look at his roster for next season. The Wolverines will lose Vlad Goldin, Rubin Jones, and Nimari Burnett to graduation. The expectation is that Danny Wolf leaves for the NBA, but both Roddy Gayle Jr. and Will Tschetter said they are likely coming back to Ann Arbor next season.
Michigan will likely want four or five transfer players before it's all said and done and according to On3's Joe Tipton, the Wolverines are right in the mix for three of the best players in the portal.
7-foot center Magoon Gwath (San Diego State)
Tipton revealed 'there is a lot of smoke' around both Michigan and Kentucky. The Wolverines are likely losing both 7-footers on their roster, so why not replace them with a young 7-footer? Gwath just wrapped up his freshman season with the Aztecs, and he averaged 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. Gwath started 26 games for SDSU and averaged 25 minutes per game. He is the No. 7 rated player on On3's transfer portal rankings.
6-9 forward Morez Johnson (Illinois)
There are reportedly plenty of SEC programs after the Illinois' transfer, but Tipton said two schools to watch here are Michigan and Arkansas. Johnson also wrapped up his freshman season and Illinois fans were shocked when he entered the portal. In his lone season with the Illini, Johnson averaged seven points and 6.7 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He is the 28th-best player in the portal, per On3,
6-1 guard Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina)
Tipton revealed there are three schools in the mix for the former five-star recruit. Michigan, USC, and UConn are right in the mix to land Cadeau who just wrapped up his sophomore season with North Carolina. The 37-game starter averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists this season. He also shot nearly 34% from 3. With Michigan losing Justin Pippen to the transfer portal, along with Jones and Burnett, the Wolverines will likely want at least one guard out of the portal. He is ranked as the 47th-best player in the portal by On3.
