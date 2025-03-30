CBS Sports expects a worse season for Michigan football than many might think
The Michigan Wolverines might've gone just 8-5 last season, but the Wolverines were full of momentum at the tail end of the season. After knocking off Ohio State -- for the fourth year in a row -- and taking down Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Michigan is getting plenty of hype entering the 2025 season. With five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood in the fold, along with veterans out of the transfer portal, it feels like the Wolverines could be knocking on the door to the College Football Playoff in '25 after missing it last year.
But CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli sees it differently. Predicting Big Ten win totals, he has Michigan losing four games in 2025 and going 8-4 in the season. He thinks the Wolverines will lose on the road to Oklahoma, @ Nebraska, @ USC, and at home against Ohio State.
Analysis: Last year, I gave Michigan the benefit of the doubt coming off a national title. This year, I'm not. The wins over Ohio State and Alabama to end the season papered over some of the team's significant problems, and all the key players from that title team are gone now. Maybe Bryce Underwood is the Prince Who Was Promised right away, but I expect some growing pains. Pick: Under 8.5 [wins]- CBS Sports, Tom Fornelli
The Sooners won just six games a year ago, and both Nebraska and USC won seven games. The transfer portal can change teams quickly, but if Michigan would lose to all three of those teams on the road, it would be hard to imagine the 2025 season being anything other than a failure of a year. If Michigan is going to get back to the CFP and contend for a Big Ten title, it will have to beat the teams it's supposed to beat. And until Ohio State can show it can beat the Wolverines -- especially in the Big House -- it's hard to pick against the maize and blue in that matchup.
