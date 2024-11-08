Game Predictions: Michigan at No. 8 Indiana
Michigan has fallen well short of its preseason goals in 2024, and the Wolverines now find themselves in the position to play spoiler for other programs seeking a Big Ten championship.
Michigan (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) wasn't able to knock off No. 1 Oregon last weekend in a 38-17 loss in the Big House, but the Wolverines get another opportunity to end an undefeated season on Saturday against No. 8 Indiana (9-0, 6-0).
This season has been a role reversal for the two original members of the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are seeking their first conference championship since 1967, while the Wolverines are simply looking for their sixth win and bowl eligibility. Michigan has dominated this series all-time, with a 62-10 record against Indiana. However, the Wolverines are a 14.5-point underdog to the Hoosiers this week.
Below, Michigan Wolverines On SI editor Chris Breiler, senior writer Trent Knoop and contributing writer Matt Lounsberry share their thoughts on the game with Two Bold Predictions, Game Previews, and Final Score Predictions.
Chris’ Two Bold Predictions
1. Donovan Edwards will have his first 100-yard rushing game of the season
Indiana features the top rushing defense in the nation, giving up just 72.6 yards per game. But we all know that Michigan isn't going to pass its way to victory, meaning the Wolverines will need to find a way to get it done on the ground. Week after week, we keep waiting for Donovan Edwards to have his breakthrough moment(s) in a big-time game... and I think it comes this weekend in Bloomington.
2. Davis Warren avoids any turnover
After winning the starting job to open the season, Warren was benched in Week 3 after throwing his sixth interception. He has since worked his way back into a starting role and has looked solid over the last two weeks. Most importantly, he's avoided turning the ball over. I think he continues that trend this weekend against the Hoosiers.
Trent’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan sustains its first drive and scores a touchdown
It's wild this is a bold take, but that's where we are at. The Wolverines struggle to sustain drives, and when they do -- they tend to get in their own way. But it has to be a point of emphasis going into this week against a high-octane Indiana offense. The Wolverines need touchdowns and getting off to a big start would be ideal for Michigan.
2. Kalel Mullings rushes for 100 yards
Mullings erupted for over 100 yards on the ground in three games in a row earlier this season but he's been an afterthought ever since. The past two games, Mullings has run for 18 and 16 yards, respectively. If Michigan has any shot at all against Indiana, the Wolverines have to sustain long drives and get their run game working again. It starts with Mullings and he will need a big game in Bloomington.
Matt’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan records three sacks
Indiana has allowed only seven sacks all season, but Michigan brings the best defensive front the Hoosiers will have seen this year. Between Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Josaiah Stewart, the Wolverines will need to get after Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke in order to have a shot in this one.
2. Colston Loveland eclipses 75 receiving yards
Michigan's tight end has been the only consistent thing about this offense, and he's coming off a big performance last week against Oregon with 112 receiving yards. Loveland is the first guy on opponents' scouting report when game-planning for the Wolverines' passing attack, and yet he still manages to get open and make an impact. Loveland has only gone over 75 yards three times this season, but I'll call for him to have another big day in Bloomington.
Chris’ Preview, Score Prediction
I continue to believe that the Wolverines will find a way to put together a complete performance in 2024, although the opportunities to do so are running out with just three games left on the schedule. But Michigan is carrying a history of dominance into this matchup, having lost just two games to the Hoosiers since 1987. In spite of Indiana's Top 10 ranking, I think Michigan doesn't feel intimidated whatsoever heading into this road matchup. In fact, this might be the most confident you'll see the Wolverines all season long. Indiana puts up a good fight, but the Wolverines pull off the upset.
Score Prediction: Michigan 24, Indiana 20
Trent’s Preview, Score Prediction
I know it's difficult to process but Indiana -- yes Indiana -- has a really good football team. The Hoosiers have only trailed once this season and that was against Michigan State last weekend -- they ended up blowing out the Spartans. Curt Cignetti has a chip on his shoulder and it's trickled down to his team. I fully believe Michigan has more talent than Indiana but the Wolverines aren't playing good enough football to upset the undefeated Hoosiers. Even when Michigan has something going, it gets in its own way like the Wolverines did twice last weekend.
Score Prediction: Indiana 38, Michigan 17
Matt’s Preview, Score Prediction
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has done a remarkable job in his first season in Bloomington. He came in overflowing with bravado, got made fun of for it, and has backed it up with his team on the field. This is one of the game's Cignetti has had circled since the beginning of the season, and this Michigan team is 0-2 in true road games this season. The Hoosiers haven't just squeaked by on their way to a 9-0 start this season, they've beaten teams soundly. An upset isn't out of the question, but the Wolverines haven't shown me much to inspire confidence that they can pull it off.
Score Prediction: Indiana 37, Michigan 20
