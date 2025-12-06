Michigan's bowl game destination is revealed
In this story:
While Michigan doesn't know its opponent yet, the Wolverines' bowl game destination has been leaked. According to On3's Brett McMurphy, Michigan will head to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, for its bowl game.
Michigan will face an SEC team on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.
Michigan's history at the Citrus Bowl
Since the Citrus Bowl's inception in 1947, Michigan has played in the bowl game six times and is 4-2.
- 2019 season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16
- 2015 season: Michigan 41, Florida 7
- 2007 season: Michigan 41, Florida 35
- 2001 season: Tennessee 45, Michigan 17
- 2000 season: Michigan 31, Auburn 28
- 1998 season: Michigan 45, Arkansas 31
Running back Anthony Thomas won the MVP Award twice, and QBs Chad Henne and Jake Rudock won one each.
Michigan's likely opponent
There are really only two teams that have been linked to Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Vanderbilt's name has been thrown in there, but the likeliest opponent will be Texas. The Longhorns will miss the College Football Playoff, and most national analysts have been projecting Texas to matchup with the Wolverines in Florida.
It will be an intriguing showdown between Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood. Both teams have young QBs, and both arguably underachieved this season. Texas and Michigan have good defenses and it would be interesting to see how the young signal callers respond. However, it wouldn't be shocking to see both teams have some opt-outs ahead of the game.
