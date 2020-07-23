Giles Jackson Tabbed As Paul Hornung Award Candidate

After turning in a promising true freshman campaign in 2019, Michigan's Giles Jackson was one of 50 players named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, an honor which is given annually to the most versatile player in all of college football.

Last season, Jackson was utilized primarily as a kickoff return man in his first season as a Wolverine, and he repeatedly showed flashes of speed, agility and elusiveness that made him a four-star wide receiver prospect coming out of high school.

In the return department, Jackson fielded 24 kickoffs for 622 yards and one touchdown, which works out to an average of over 25 yards per return. More often than not, Jackson would make a player or two miss and wound up putting Michigan in quality field position. In last year's Maryland game, Jackson took the opening kickoff for a 97-yard score in what was a 38-7 route of the Terrapins.

However, Jackson also made an impact elsewhere on the field, chipping in for nine receptions for 142 yards and another touchdown while also racking up 69 rushing yards and a trip to the end zone on the ground. Overall, Jackson showed that he can be trusted to help Michigan in multiple capacities, and that explains why he was selected to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.

To close out the season, Michigan faced Alabama in what was a 36-15 loss to the Crimson Tide in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Despite the outcome, Jackson drew praise from U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh after the contest.

“Giles is a real ascending player,” Harbaugh said. “Kick returns, he had some good ones today. He is a true freshman, so didn't know exactly what you were going to have in a true freshman, but he's really produced and had a heck of a year. I thought he had a good game today. He made a real tough catch that got us a first down in the game. Can't say enough good things about him.”

But without Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black in the lineup this fall, Jackson should be in store for a larger role in the Michigan offense. Given his demonstrable ability to run with the football and to break open downfield for big gains in the passing game, it is reasonable to expect a breakout season for the Michigan do-it-all athlete.

Here is the full list of players on the watch list:

Jaylond Adams, Southern Miss

Otis Anderson, UCF

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Journey Brown, Penn State

Tre Brown, Oklahoma

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Jordan Byrd, SDSU

Michael Carter, UNC

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Thomas Hennigan, App State

Dwayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Demetric Felton, UCLA

Xavier Gaines, Marshall

Hassan Hall, Louisville

Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Jevon Holland, Oregon

Deon Jackson, Duke

Giles Jackson, Michigan

D'Shawn Jamison, Texas

Amare Jones, Tulane

Connor Weddington, Stanford

Avery Williams, Boise State

Dante Wright, Colorado State

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Lopini Katoa, BYU

Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

Myron Mitchell, UAB

Rondale Moore, Purdue

K.D. Nixon, Colorado

Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State

Stephon Robinson Jr., Kansas

Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech

Wan'Dale Robinson, Nebraska

Amari Rodgers, Clemson

Ainias Smith, Texas A & M

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

Tyler Snead, ECU

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Toa Taua, Nevada

Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech

Thayer Thomas, NC State

Deven Thompkins, Utah State

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Austin Trammell, Rice

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Marquez Stevenson, Houston

The last Michigan player to win the Paul Hornung Award was Jabrill Peppers in 2016.

What do you think about Jackson's chances to bring home the Hornung Award in 2020? How would you use him this coming season? Let us know!