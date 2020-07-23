Giles Jackson Tabbed As Paul Hornung Award Candidate
Eric Rutter
After turning in a promising true freshman campaign in 2019, Michigan's Giles Jackson was one of 50 players named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, an honor which is given annually to the most versatile player in all of college football.
Last season, Jackson was utilized primarily as a kickoff return man in his first season as a Wolverine, and he repeatedly showed flashes of speed, agility and elusiveness that made him a four-star wide receiver prospect coming out of high school.
In the return department, Jackson fielded 24 kickoffs for 622 yards and one touchdown, which works out to an average of over 25 yards per return. More often than not, Jackson would make a player or two miss and wound up putting Michigan in quality field position. In last year's Maryland game, Jackson took the opening kickoff for a 97-yard score in what was a 38-7 route of the Terrapins.
However, Jackson also made an impact elsewhere on the field, chipping in for nine receptions for 142 yards and another touchdown while also racking up 69 rushing yards and a trip to the end zone on the ground. Overall, Jackson showed that he can be trusted to help Michigan in multiple capacities, and that explains why he was selected to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.
To close out the season, Michigan faced Alabama in what was a 36-15 loss to the Crimson Tide in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Despite the outcome, Jackson drew praise from U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh after the contest.
“Giles is a real ascending player,” Harbaugh said. “Kick returns, he had some good ones today. He is a true freshman, so didn't know exactly what you were going to have in a true freshman, but he's really produced and had a heck of a year. I thought he had a good game today. He made a real tough catch that got us a first down in the game. Can't say enough good things about him.”
But without Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black in the lineup this fall, Jackson should be in store for a larger role in the Michigan offense. Given his demonstrable ability to run with the football and to break open downfield for big gains in the passing game, it is reasonable to expect a breakout season for the Michigan do-it-all athlete.
Here is the full list of players on the watch list:
Jaylond Adams, Southern Miss
Otis Anderson, UCF
Tyler Badie, Missouri
Journey Brown, Penn State
Tre Brown, Oklahoma
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Jordan Byrd, SDSU
Michael Carter, UNC
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Thomas Hennigan, App State
Dwayne Eskridge, Western Michigan
Demetric Felton, UCLA
Xavier Gaines, Marshall
Hassan Hall, Louisville
Connor Heyward, Michigan State
Jevon Holland, Oregon
Deon Jackson, Duke
Giles Jackson, Michigan
D'Shawn Jamison, Texas
Amare Jones, Tulane
Connor Weddington, Stanford
Avery Williams, Boise State
Dante Wright, Colorado State
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Lopini Katoa, BYU
Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern
Myron Mitchell, UAB
Rondale Moore, Purdue
K.D. Nixon, Colorado
Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
Stephon Robinson Jr., Kansas
Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech
Wan'Dale Robinson, Nebraska
Amari Rodgers, Clemson
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
Tyler Snead, ECU
Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
Toa Taua, Nevada
Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech
Thayer Thomas, NC State
Deven Thompkins, Utah State
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Austin Trammell, Rice
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Marquez Stevenson, Houston
The last Michigan player to win the Paul Hornung Award was Jabrill Peppers in 2016.
What do you think about Jackson's chances to bring home the Hornung Award in 2020? How would you use him this coming season? Let us know!