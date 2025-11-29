Handing out game balls from Michigan's loss to Ohio State
Michigan lost to the Buckeyes in blowout fashion by a score of 27 to 9. Despite the loss, a few players did play well for Michigan. Lets dive into who earned a game ball for their performance against the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
Game Ball #1: Jordan Marshall
Jordan Marshall gave it a go in this game despite not being 100% and was still fairly effective. He had a 36 yard carry on Michigan's first offensive snap and would go on to total 61 yards on 7 carries in the game, good for 8.7 yards per carry. He also chipped in in the passing game, catching 1 pass for 10 yards. He did leave for a majority of the first half but came back into the game in the second half and put in a nice performance for the Wolverines in this game despite clearly not being 100%. It's hard to ask anymore from the young running back. Jordan Marshall is a warrior and he left it all on the field today to earn a game ball.
Game Ball #2: Jyaire Hill
Jyaire Hill had a brilliant interception on Ohio State's first offensive possession of the game and would go on to play a nice rest of the game as well. He didn't get targeted a whole lot, which is a credit to how well he held up in coverage. Ohio State was clearly going to the other side of the field in the passing game because Hill was so strong in coverage. He really held his own in this game against two very good wide receivers for Ohio State. He looks like a future high round NFL Draft pick if he can continue to play this well for the Wolverines.
Game Ball #3: Donaven McCulley
Michigan made it a clear emphasis to target Donaven McCulley in this game and his state don't necessarily show it, but he did play well in this one for Michigan. He had a really nice 26-yard catch to open the second half for Michigan's offense and drew a pass interference penalty later on in the 3rd quarter. He led the Michigan receivers in this game against Ohio State's salty defense, finishing with 3 catches for 46 yards overall.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —