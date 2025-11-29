Takeaways from Michigan's uninspiring loss to rival Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The streak has ended. After four wins over Ohio State, Michigan didn't have the firepower to keep up with the Buckeyes. Michigan had a great start, nailing a pair of field goals to go up 6-0, but it was all OSU afterwards.
The Buckeyes would go on to win 27-9 and Michigan finishes the regular season at 9-3. Here are a few takeaways from the Wolverines' loss.
Ohio State fixed its Michigan problem
It was bound to happen eventually. The Michigan Wolverines have a nice run, but they weren't going to beat Ohio State forever. There was a clear talent discrepancy on the field on Saturday, and the Buckeyes' flashy players were as good as always, but the real takeaway was Ohio State's physicality.
The Wolverines have been the more physical team in recent years, and it appeared like they were going to be once again. Michigan had the energy early and marched down the field twice -- to settle for field goals. The Wolverines picked off Julian Sayin, and vibes of 2021 were upon us.
But Ohio State's O-line dominated the Wolverines' D-line and RB Bo Jackson had holes to run through. Tack on some nice receptions from the playmakers, Michigan's defense wasn't able to consistently stop the Buckeyes. Plus, Michigan had a non-existent passing attack -- not a good duo.
Not the same Michigan defensive front as the past four years
Going back to 2021 when Michigan had Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, to last year with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant -- there were dominant players the Wolverines could rely on. But on Saturday, Michigan had no answers for the Buckeyes' O-line.
Wink Martindale couldn't rush just four players. Julian Sayin had all the time in the world to pass the ball around, and then if he chose to blitz, it would leave his corners on an island with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate -- not a good duo. Without seeing advanced stats, I'm not sure how many times Sayin was pressured, but it was minimal.
The way you beat Michigan is by attacking its secondary and that's what the Buckeyes were able to do. Mix in some runs with Bo Jackson; it was a rough day for the Michigan defensive front.
Settling for field goals isn't a recipe for success
In a game of this magnitude, especially against the top team in the country, you have to score touchdowns. Michigan wasn't able to do that on Saturday, despite having an excellent start.
Both Michigan and OSU scored three times each in the first half, but the Wolverines settled for three FGs while the Buckeyes scored two touchdowns and one FG. It was great to see Dominic Zvada get his confidence back, but when you're playing Ohio State, touchdowns are a premium, and when you have opportunities -- you have to connect.
On Michigan's second scoring drive, following a Jyaire Hill INT against Julian Sayin, the Wolverines started in plus territory, but stalled in the red zone against Ohio State's defense.
Bryce Underwood's happy feet
While Michigan couldn't get pressure on Julian Sayin, the Buckeyes had some early success. Doing so caused the true freshman to panic. Underwood went 3-for-5 in the first half, and while the Wolverines were happy running the football, Underwood tucked the ball and ran a few other times when it was a designed pass.
In the second half, with Michigan trailing, Underwood made a laser pass to Donaven McCulley, fitting it in between three defenders. But that was about the only positive for Underwood in the game. Check downs were a common theme for the former five-star in his first experience of 'The Game'.
Instead of scanning the field, it was obvious that Underwood felt the pressure and allowed it to rattle him in the passing game. In the game, he went 8-for-18 for 63 yards and an INT. There is plenty of development needed for Underwood and the coaching staff has to get to work.
Veteran injuries really hurt Michigan
There are no excuses; Ohio State was the better team and it showed. But for such a young team, not having some key players in the lineup hurt. Justice Haynes, Max Bredeson, Semaj Morgan, Ernest Husmann, and Rod Moore -- three of those being captains -- didn't play against the Buckeyes.
Jordan Marshall started the game, had some explosive runs, but had to exit due to his apparent shoulder injury. Bryson Kuzdzal did fine, but not having either Haynes or Marshall was a blow to Michigan's offense.
The youngest team in the Big Ten looked just that against the Buckeyes. When adversity rose, Michigan wasn't able to find a way out. Stupid penalties and missed tackles started rearing their ugly head and there was no coming out of it.
