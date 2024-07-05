Here Are All The Different Ways That Michigan Owns Ohio State
Michigan fans had to endure two decades of dominance by the Buckeyes from 2000 to 2019, but that pain and agony almost feels like a lifetime ago heading into the 2024 season. As it stands today, Michigan is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak over Ohio State, has won three consecutive Big Ten Championships, defeated Alabama in the Rose Bowl for the 2024 CFP Semifinal, and captured the 2024 National Championship back in January. To say that the last three seasons have been "enjoyable" for Michigan football fans would be a massive understatement.
One of the most enjoyable aspects of the recent success for Michigan fans has been the response from Ohio State fans. While some have directed their anger toward head coach Ryan Day (who's now 1-3 against the Wolverines), most of the Buckeye faithful have resorted to finding various ways to cope with losing repeatedly. From bad weather to accusations of "cheating," there's seemingly no excuse that a Buckeye fan won't resort to in order to make themselves feel better about the last three meetings. But no matter how hard they try, the brutal reality for the folks in Columbus is that Michigan owns Ohio State.
All-Time Wins: Michigan (1,004)
The Michigan Wolverines are the all-time winningest program in all of college football, and the only program to have eclipsed the 1,000-win mark. Ohio State is currently sitting at 964 wins all-time. Given the trajectory of both programs, there's no indication that the Buckeyes will be catching the Wolverines in our lifetime.
All-Time Head-to-Head Record: Michigan (61-6-51)
Even after the Buckeyes went 17-3 from 2000 to 2019, the Wolverines still hold a 10-game advantage in the head-to-head record. It will be interesting to see how this record changes moving forward, particularly given the possibility that the two heated rivals could clash multiple times in the same season thanks to the new-look B10 conference and expanded CFP.
Current Win Streak: Michigan (3)
Michigan's 2021 win over Ohio State in the Big House will forever be remembered as the game that helped change the course of the rivalry. The Wolverines were riding an 8-game losing streak to the Buckeyes heading into that matchup, and guys like Aidan Hutcinson and Hassan Haskins were intent on bringing that streak to an end. Not only did Michigan get the win, the Wolverines ended up bullying the Buckeyes all afternoon - winning by a score of 42-27. Things got even worse for Ohio State in 2022, as the Wolverines marched into Columbus as put a 45-23 whopping on the Buckeyes in their own building. The game was slightly closer as the rivalry returned to Ann Arbor in 2023, but the end result was the same - Michigan 30, Ohio State 24.
Longest Win Streak: Michigan (9)
Who can forget that magical stretch from 1901 to 1909? I get it, it was a long time ago. But we can't just pick and choose arbitrary timelines to fit our narratives (unless you're a Buckeye).
Largest Margin of Victory: Michigan (86-0)
Speaking of that magical 9-game winning streak mentioned above, it also included the largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry. The date was October 25, 1902, and the Wolverines put an 82-0 whopping on the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor. The beauty about this record is that it will never be broken. Michigan will own it forever.
Conference Championships: Michigan (45)
This one is a little bit closer between the two programs, but Michigan still has the edge. The Wolverines 45 conference championships are good for the most in the Big Ten conference, while Ohio State comes in at No. 2 with 39.
National Championships: Michigan (12)
There used to be an old running joke about Michigan's National Championships all occurring before the invention of the first MP3 player, but capturing the 2024 National Championship has helped put narrative to bed. The reality is that the Michigan Wolverines are currently the reigning National Champions of college football, and that's a difficult reality for the folks down in Columbus.
