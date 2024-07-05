'I'm Always Hungry For More': Michigan's Will Johnson Ready To Attack 2024
As Michigan's Will Johnson prepares for his third - and almost certainly his last - season in Ann Arbor, the expectation is that the nation's No. 1 cornerback is going to serve as the linchpin for what should be the best defense in America. The Wolverines return a ton of veteran talent on the defensive side of the ball, and the Michigan coaching staff has done a phenomenal job supplementing any potential deficiencies via the transfer portal, particularly in the secondary.
When it comes to Johnson specifically, it isn't just his skillset on the football field that makes him an elite player. There's a lot of work that happens behind the scenes that really helps take his game to the next level, something defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan pointed out during his recent appearance on the 'In The Trenches' podcast with Jon Jansen.
"I don't think people realize all of the work he does to get there," Morgan said. "All of the film study, what he does with his body, the extra work he does - stretching, yoga, Pilates, all of the pre-practice routines that the kid has. Its unbelievable.
"So like, I go to a pro practice and you're watching these vets, that's how he acts here. So the coaches before me, the strength staff before me, they've done a really good job there. But I also think these young guys, they learn a lot from coaches, but they really learn from peers. And that's why Michigan is unique, because the players, with our guidance, run the program."
Given his level of preparation, along with the way he performs on Saturdays, it's no surprise that the younger defensive backs - including all four incoming transfers - are looking at Johnson as a guy they want to learn from. But even though he's viewed as an elite cornerback who's less than a year away from becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick, he knows that the work in Ann Arbor isn't finished. In fact, Johnson made it clear that he isn't satisfied with the way he performed last season.
“There’s always more,” Johnson said during the spring. "I’m always hungry for more. Last year, I had a pretty good year — but I wasn’t where I wanted to be at all. I got a lot more to shoot for this year — and be the best version of me I want to be.
“We’re using this time right now to be where we want to be, get in shape, get our mind right, bring that chemistry together and keep that culture where it is. We got a lot of things to do to get ready for the season. But we know what we got ahead of us, and we’re ready to attack it.”