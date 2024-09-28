Wolverine Digest

HIGHLIGHTS: Top plays from No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota

Top highlight plays from today's matchup between the Wolverines and the Golden Gophers...

Matt Lounsberry

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings celebrates a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown against USC with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Michigan won, 27-24.
Michigan running back Kalel Mullings celebrates a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown against USC with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Michigan won, 27-24.
No. 12 Michigan seeks its third consecutive victory as it hosts Minnesota today at the Big House in Ann Arbor. It's the 106th all-time meeting between the two programs, and the 99th in the Battle for the Little Brown Jug.

Here are the top highlights from today's game so far:

1Q: QB Alex Orji scrambles for a 1st down on 3rd-and-long; (0-0 tie)

1Q: Kalel Mullings' 27-yard touchdown run; (7-0, Michigan)

2Q: DB Zeke Berry strips Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson to force a turnover; (7-0, Michigan)

2Q: Kalel Mullings 1-yard TD run; (14-0, Michigan)

