HIGHLIGHTS: Top plays from No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota
Top highlight plays from today's matchup between the Wolverines and the Golden Gophers...
In this story:
No. 12 Michigan seeks its third consecutive victory as it hosts Minnesota today at the Big House in Ann Arbor. It's the 106th all-time meeting between the two programs, and the 99th in the Battle for the Little Brown Jug.
Here are the top highlights from today's game so far:
1Q: QB Alex Orji scrambles for a 1st down on 3rd-and-long; (0-0 tie)
1Q: Kalel Mullings' 27-yard touchdown run; (7-0, Michigan)
2Q: DB Zeke Berry strips Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson to force a turnover; (7-0, Michigan)
2Q: Kalel Mullings 1-yard TD run; (14-0, Michigan)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Game Predictions: No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota
3 Things To Watch: No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota
Three keys to a Michigan football win vs. Minnesota
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI
Published |Modified