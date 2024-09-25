Three keys to a Michigan football win vs. Minnesota
Michigan is coming off of a crucial win against USC last weekend, 27-24. The 3-1 Wolverines are at home again for the fifth game in a row when they host rival Minnesota. The Gophers are coming off of a lopsided home loss to Iowa in which the Hawkeyes ran all over Minnesota. PJ Fleck knows Michigan also wants to run the football and will look to pull all the stops to not allow that to happen.
The battle for the Little Brown Jug is the oldest trophies in college football. Saturday will mark the 99th game played between the two teams when battling for the Jug. Michigan has dominated the series holding a 73-23-2 edge over Minnesota.
The Wolverines have won four games in a row over the Gophers and won last season in Minnesota in blowout fashion. Michigan beat the Gophers 52-10 in Huntington Bank Stadium. Here are three keys for the Wolverines against Minnesota.
1. Run, Michigan, Run!
Michigan fans want to see some excitement out of its pass game -- we will touch on that later -- but the Wolverines are going to need to run the football and play great defense to win games in 2024. The run game has gained confidence and the running backs got their mojo back after the past two weeks. Michigan has run for 301 and 290 yards, respectively the past two weeks.
Why stop?
Minnesota just got done allowing Iowa to run for 272 yards as a team and gave up 206 yards and three scores to running back Kaleb Johnson last weekend. Hello, Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards.
Mullings is averaging eight yards per carry and Edwards is averaging nearly 4.5 yards per carry. The Wolverines might have some pass protection issues but the Michigan O-line has been good opening holes for the backs the past two weeks.
Michigan doesn't want to go away from its bread and butter just to make something work. Running the football can propel them against the Gophers.
2. Keep the pressure on Max Brosmer
Minnesota's starting quarterback set records at New Hampshire before transferring in to become the Gophers' starting quarterback. He's been better than what Minnesota had last season and has recorded 836 yards and five touchdowns -- but has thrown three interceptions.
Those interceptions have come in the face of pressure. Per Pro Football Focus, when Brosmer is facing pressure he is completing under 39% of his passes and has thrown two interceptions.
Minnesota is going to want to run the football first and foremost with sophomore tailback Darius Taylor. But the Wolverines have been great against the run and it might make Minnesota throw the ball more than it wants to. Last week against USC, Michigan was great getting pressure against Miller Moss and the Trojans. The Wolverines sacked Moss four times and hurried him 10 times.
Assuming Michigan can keep pressure on Brosmer, the Wolverines could see some errant passes resulting in turnovers.
3. Get somebody involved in the pass game
Michigan is one of the worst teams in all of college football throwing the football through four weeks. Alex Orji just threw for 32 yards last weekend in a win over USC. While running the football is the Wolverines' bread and butter, Michigan needs some sort of breakthrough passing the pigskin.
Tight end Colston Loveland has been the only threat Michigan has in the pass game. He missed against the Trojans and his status for Saturday is still up in the air. Regardless if he plays or not, Michigan wants to find another receiver to get involved.
Loveland leads the team with 19 receptions for 187 yards. Semaj Morgan is next with 12 receptions for just 62 yards. Players like Tyler Morris and Fred Moore who were expected to take on bigger roles have yet to show much for Michigan.
Minnesota does have the second-best pass defense in the country but its also played teams like Rhode Island, Nevada, and Iowa who also don't have passing offenses. The Wolverines might not throw for 200 yards against Minnesota, but finding someone for Orji to gain a connection with feels highly important moving forward.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
PJ Fleck has one area he wants to neutralize this weekend playing Michigan football
Opinion: We got a glimpse of what Michigan football is capable of for the rest of '24
Michigan football's Sherrone Moore earns national 'Coach of the Week' award