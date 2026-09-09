How a Player-Led Meeting Could Change Everything for Michigan Football

There was nothing more shocking from Week 1 than the ending of Michigan's game against Western Michigan. The Wolverines had appeared to suffer yet another massive upset, the first since Rich Rodriguez's Toledo upset.

But after review, Michigan had another chance and the Wolverines perfected a Hail Mary attempt to beat WMU, 13-12. The Wolverines won on the scoreboard, but nothing about the game felt like a win. In fact, after the game, Kyle Whittingham said there was nothing to hooping or hollering and everyone understood what had taken place in the Big House.

Michigan didn't practice on Sunday, but the players took what happened into their own hands. Captain Trey Pierce called for a team meeting and each of the captains took turns talking to the team.

For Rod Moore, it was a needed meeting and the message was to quit being so 'soft'.

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“We just had a little player-led meeting,” Moore added. “We just wanted to talk about what went on Saturday night, and it wasn’t good, and it wasn’t cool, and it was weak. And that was the main message.”

“I think we just went out there and played soft,” Moore said. “Like, it was as simple as that. Kind of surprised me that we kept going out on defense, and I wasn’t really paying attention to the score until maybe five minutes left in the game. I’m like, it’s 7-9. I’m like, it’s Western Michigan, and it’s 7-9. But there’s not really a reason. I think we just didn’t have the right mindset, the mentality that we were supposed to have to go in that game and execute like we were supposed to.

“It was more so we’ve got to stop being soft, really. That was a soft game. That was not our standard, and we just had to come back this week and work and just do more. I don’t know if you guys have seen it on the screens, but it’s on every screen — ’do more’ to get better. Like I said, that wasn’t the MIchigan standard whatsoever.

“We didn’t play how we were supposed to. I was embarrassed at the way that went out there and played. I’m the leader of the team, the oldest guy on the team, with the most experience. So, that’s why I feel more embarrassed.”

A needed meeting before a big opponent

Michigan had just 12 first downs in the game against Western Michigan, while the Broncos had 16. WMU also out-rushed the Wolverines, 132-106, which shows just how poor Michigan played offensively.

WMU doubled Michigan in time of possession and with Oklahoma coming to the Big House on Saturday, a lot has to change. It starts with Michigan becoming more physical, finishing blocks, and seeing improvement out of Bryce Underwood.

But players taking accountability could change everything for Michigan and RB Jordan Marshall called the meeting refreshing.

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“We all had a say in it,” Marshall said. ‘We had a lot of guys actually step up and speak and take accountability, so that was good. And yeah, we’re excited for this week.

“If we say we’re a player-led team and this is going to be a player-led team, then things like that need to happen. And if he wasn’t going to call it, I was going to call it. And same goes for Rod or Bryce or any of the four captains. And other guys, also; you had Dom [Nichols] have a lot to say that was very positive. You had other guys that stepped up and said stuff. I’m just saying that a lot of guys would’ve stepped up and said we needed that meeting.

“It was refreshing to have that meeting.”

Marshall is one of the players who Michigan needs more from. He didn't appear to run as hard as we saw last season, but that goes for most of the Wolverines' offense in general. Saturday will speak a lot about this team and what the outlook is for the rest of the season.

Maybe, just maybe, a player-led meeting will change the course of the 2026 season.

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