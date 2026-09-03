Michigan Football's Top 10 Players Against Western Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines will take the field Saturday night for their first test of the season against Western Michigan.

If any program should know not to take any game lightly, it’s Michigan. Still, this week is a game that Michigan should win handily before heading into next week’s showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Here are the top 10 players to make sure that Michigan wins comfortably in their home opener under the lights.

10 Nate Marshall

A lot of focus is going to be on the starters in the pass rush unit this year, because of the way last season ended. Michigan’s pass rush entered the season like a lion, but went out with a lamb, particularly against Ohio State. Nate Marshall is one of the offseason risers from fall camp. His name has been mentioned frequently with the offensive linemen stating that he is Michigan’s best pass rusher.

Saturday will be the first chance that Michigan’s summer star will have a chance to prove that. Michigan should be leading for a good portion of the game, which could give Marshall plenty of chances to attack the opposing quarterback, Broc Lowry.

9 JJ Buchanan

Buchanan is Michigan’s shiny new toy in the passing game, and there has been plenty of buzz surrounding his name during the offseason. JJ Buchanan transferred to Michigan with the possibility of playing wide receiver or tight end. Now, he’s firmly entrenched at receiver, and could help form a top one-two much with Andrew Marsh.

Buchanan has earned the trust of Bryce Underwood during the offseason, and can help take some pressure off of Marsh so that the opposing defense cannot simply key on one man in the passing game. That was an issue far too often in Michigan’s passing game last year. Buchanan helps alleviate that. A good first impression should go a long way.

8 Andrew Marsh

All eyes are going to be on Michigan’s passing game on Saturday night, and that passing game starts with their top returning receiver from 2025. Andrew Marsh did not make the first impression he wanted to in the Big House a season ago. Marsh fumbled on a kickoff that gave New Mexico the ball in prime scoring position.

Marsh may be one of the team’s plans as a return man, but most of his heavy lifting is going to be done on offense. Michigan will likely want to establish its top receiver early as a means of getting Bryce Underwood comfortable to begin his second season at the helm.

7 Mason Bonner

The tight end position is a pressure point for Michigan’s offense. They do not have any returning stars the way they have in previous years. They also don’t have anybody who was a key contributor a season ago returning.

Zack Marshall and Deakon Tonielli both had limited production in 2025. One name who has been earning some buzz throughout camp, however, is Mason Bonner. Bonner is a big presence and could give Underwood another weapon in the passing game. The bet here is that Bonner is going to have a chance to earn more reps throughout the season, and that could start as soon as Saturday night. In a group without much in terms of proven quality, Michigan could lean toward the upside projection of Bonner.

6 Trey Pierce

Michigan’s run defense is looking for someone to be an anchor, and Trey Pierce is one of the players that is best positioned to take that role. Pierce was elected a captain in the offseason, which requires a standard of play.

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball defended by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jaden Mangham (3) and defensive lineman Trey Pierce (95) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan’s defensive line has a lot of potential on the edge, but a lot of questions in the middle. Pierce and Enow Etta are slated to started in the middle, but someone needs to separate themselves. Pierce may not be Mason Graham or Kenneth Grant, but he does need to play better than he did last year.

The season opener on Saturday would give Pierce a good chance to build some confidence before next week’s showdown against Oklahoma.

5 Jyaire Hill

Speaking of players looking to assert themselves, Jyaire Hill is trying to ascend from a good player to an alpha cornerback. Western Michigan has some history of putting out good receivers like Greg Jennings and Corey Davis. They don’t appear to have anyone like that on their roster currently, but the Broncos should be putting the ball in the air a lot against the Wolverines. That means Hill should get plenty of opportunities to either make a play on the ball, or ensure the ball does not come his way.

A big play on the ball, or a quiet night in coverage can bode well for Hill’s confidence. He’s been good in the past, but has also had an up-and-down career in spurts. Consistency starts with a big performance in his first game.

4 Rod Moore

Rod Moore should return to the field in full capacity for the first time since picking off Kyle McCord to finish off 2023s iteration of The Game.

It’s been a long road for Moore, who missed all of the 2024 season with a torn ACL. He only played sparingly in 2025, and was limited when he did. Now, Moore is back in full capacity. The coaching staff may still be careful with his reps as part of his rehab, but seeing Moore’s presence in the secondary is going to be a sight for sore eyes. Michigan needs the leadership and playmaking that Moore provides.

3 days until we kickoff!



Enjoy Rod Moores pick of the buckeyes to help win Michigans 3rd of 4 games in a row against OSU〽️#Goblue #Michigan pic.twitter.com/iNowYclqrO — DailyUofM 〽️ (@DailyUofM98) September 2, 2026

Seeing him back on the field should be an emotional boost.

3 John Henry Daley

They say that you never get a second chance at a first impression. Well, Saturday night is a great chance at a first impression for Michigan’s prized acquisition via the transfer portal, John Henry Daley.

Daley is set to be Michigan’s anchor on their defensive line. While there has been a lot of buzz about other players on the roster, Daley is the most accomplished player on Michigan’s defensive line, and perhaps it has been lost in the shuffle due to the injury he is working his way back from.

He’ll have a chance to remind the world of what a great player he is Saturday night. If he looks like a playmaking presence, he should only get better from there.

2 Jordan Marshall

Michigan’s foundation is its run game. Yes, there’s a lot to be excited about with freshman Savion Hiter joining the backfield. It’s also true that the rock of the team is their captain, Jordan Marshall.

Marshall has always proven capable when given opportunities. Now, he has a chance to be a starter for the first time in his career, and he should be more than capable of handling that spotlight.

As much as Michigan wants to unleash its passing game, they will lean on their run game first and foremost.

Marshall is a key part of that. Most of the focus on this game will be about how much better Michigan looks compared to last year, more so than it is about actually beating the Broncos. Marshall is part of the equation of getting that lead so that Michigan can get into a good spot for next week’s game against Oklahoma.

Expect the Wolverines to lean on him early and often.

1 Bryce Underwood

Underwood realistically could rank at the top of this list every single week. Michigan’s quarterback has a big red circle around him. Those storylines have been discussed enough.

Michigan’s coaching staff has said they need to see Underwood when the rounds are live.

Well, now the rounds are live. How is Underwood going to perform this week? Can he inspire confidence that he’ll be ready for next week’s showdown?

Those are all answers that the world will start to get Saturday night.



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