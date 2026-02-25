How to Watch Michigan Football Players at the NFL Combine This Weekend

Eight players from the 2025 Michigan Wolverines football roster have been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that has already technically begun, with official workouts starting on Thursday.

The eight invitees from the Wolverines include: H-Back Max Bredeson, WR Donaven McCulley, EDGE/LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Marlin Klein, DL Derrick Moore, DL Rayshaun Benny, K Dominic Zvada and LB Jimmy Rolder.

Here's how Wolverine fans can watch them over the weekend as each player battles to put themselves in the best possible position to be drafted into the NFL.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) reacts after tackle for a loss during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

How to watch

The 2026 NFL Combine will be broadcasted by the NFL Network.

On Thursday and Friday, players will begin their workouts at 3 p.m. EST. On Saturday and Sunday, workouts will begin at 1 p.m. EST on those days.

It's not yet been reported exactly when each former Wolverine will be doing specific workouts and at what times, but if Michigan fans stay glued to the NFL Network long enough over the next four days, there's a good chance they will catch at least a few former Michigan players in their workouts.

During interviews this week, Benny explained what he would bring to an NFL team.

"A dawg, somebody who's gonna come to work every day—somebody who's hungry and wants to prove to them, the organization, myself and everybody that I am who I believe to be and that I am who they believe me to be," Benny said.

.@rayshaun_benny is going to make an NFL team really glad they got him! pic.twitter.com/H18jktYqCU — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 25, 2026

Rolder, who had a strong 2025 season at Michigan to increase his draft stock, also offered some words on what an NFL organization would be getting if they were to draft him.

"You're getting a tough, physical linebacker," Rolder said. "Good communicator, strong leader and a guy who likes to win, wants to win."